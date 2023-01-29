ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Fabens ISD mariachi group heads to state competition

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Fabens High School mariachi ‘Los Gatos Salvajes’ will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been recently performing for five. She adds she is very proud of how far the group has come in such a short time.

‘Los Gatos Salvajes’ will be competing at the 2023 UIL State Mariachi Festival, which will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Seguin HS Performing Arts Center in Seguin, TX.

