newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with burglary in Underhill
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was cited following an incident in Underhill on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a burglary on Route 15 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say property was stolen and items were damaged during the burglary. Following an investigation, police allege that a juvenile was...
newportdispatch.com
2 charged with stealing purse from elderly woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people were cited for a theft that took place in Waterbury. On January 25, authorities say they were notified that Nancy Potter, 83, of Waterbury, had her purse stolen from a shopping cart immediately following her loading groceries into her vehicle at around 9:00 a.m. Surveillance...
Barton Chronicle
Three plead innocent to separate forgery charges
NEWPORT — A Newport woman visited the Newport City Police Department on October 18 and, according to his affidavit, told Detective James LeClair a relative took her debit card and used it without permission. Detective LeClair said the woman told him she missed her card for a few days and, after she found it, had her husband check the balance in their account. He checked and found it cleaned out, the affidavit says.
Addison Independent
Thieves steal from foreign apple orchard workers
CORNWALL — Criminals broke into the building that houses foreign workers at Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall this past Friday and stole passports, among other things. Owners of the orchard said that the break-in at the North Bingham Street home occurred between 1 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Residents...
newportdispatch.com
Group goes through cars stealing items in Williston
WILLISTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Williston on Friday. Several vehicles had items stolen from inside during the early morning hours. A nearby camera captured a group in the area going through vehicles. Police say they are seeking help identifying any of the individuals in...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant
BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOCR in Montpelier after caling 911
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of multiple 911 calls from a caller who had no emergency and no apparent need for emergency services on River Street at around 8:20 p.m. When officers responded to the home to...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct after crash in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 23-year-old man from Woodbury was arrested following an incident in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an altercation at a park and ride lot on Dog River Road on January 17. Police say one of the involved parties sideswiped the other party’s...
newportdispatch.com
Police trying to identify woman seen in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint at Aubuchon Hardware at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that an older woman entered the store at that time. The woman is seen on surveillance...
newportdispatch.com
Killington man accused of pointing gun at truck driver
KILLINGTON — A 33-year-old man from Killington is charged with pointing a gun at another driver in New Hampshire on January 25. Authorities say they got a 911 call from a truck driver stating that someone pointed a gun at him on the road. Police located the vehicle and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after stabbing in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 27-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault following a stabbing in Rutland on Sunday. The incident took place in the area of Granger Street and River Street at around 7:35 p.m. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, identified as Isiaha LaBelle, 21, of Rutland...
Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police Log: Jan. 20-26
US RT 7 / Lake Road-9:31 a.m. Officer McQueen responded to the area of US RT 7 and Lake Road for the report of a single-car motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, a single vehicle slid off the roadway into a ditch. The operator was uninjured and after the vehicle was removed from the ditch, was provided a courtesy ride home.
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
Police make an arrest for fatal stabbing in Rutland City
The victim was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Rutland fatal stabbing held without bail
RUTLAND, Vt. — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rutland was ordered held without bail during an arraignment on Monday afternoon. Brandon McRae, 36, of Rutland pleaded not guilty to both charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for fatally stabbing 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh to death on Jan. 28.
WCAX
Suspect in fatal Rutland stabbing faces judge
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a local man Saturday. According to court documents, the alleged murder was over $100 worth of cocaine. “The two individuals did know each other. They had agreed to meet to exchange money for drugs,” said Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in West Fairlee
WEST FAIRLEE — A 41-year-old man was arrested in West Fairlee yesterday. Police say they observed Jesse Pease, of West Fairlee, at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant...
Bristol woman accused of stealing $700K from family business
A grand jury has indicted Jodi Lathrop, 53, during a secret meeting at U.S. District Court in Burlington.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
