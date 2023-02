Arizona has avenged one of its three losses this season. The fifth-ranked Wildcats will look to do it again against Oregon on Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) have won four consecutive games since the Ducks (13-9, 7-4) shot 53.1 percent and slammed Arizona 87-68 in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 14.

