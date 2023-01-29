Read full article on original website
Love Simoneau
3d ago
did she use a card? most people do, ant you find her through a transaction record.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who dumped overdose victim in Lyndon
LYNDON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in an incident in Lyndon on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an unconscious individual lying on the side of New Boston Road at around 12:15 p.m. Initial reports were that the individual was dumped out...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with burglary in Underhill
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was cited following an incident in Underhill on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a burglary on Route 15 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say property was stolen and items were damaged during the burglary. Following an investigation, police allege that a juvenile was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOCR in Montpelier after caling 911
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of multiple 911 calls from a caller who had no emergency and no apparent need for emergency services on River Street at around 8:20 p.m. When officers responded to the home to...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct after crash in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 23-year-old man from Woodbury was arrested following an incident in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an altercation at a park and ride lot on Dog River Road on January 17. Police say one of the involved parties sideswiped the other party’s...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant
BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg on Monday. Authorities say a white 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 Duramax was stolen. The location of the theft is listed as 32 Stagecoach Lane. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State...
newportdispatch.com
2 charged with stealing purse from elderly woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people were cited for a theft that took place in Waterbury. On January 25, authorities say they were notified that Nancy Potter, 83, of Waterbury, had her purse stolen from a shopping cart immediately following her loading groceries into her vehicle at around 9:00 a.m. Surveillance...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in Lyndonville on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle from an earlier incident parked at Main Street at around 3:00 p.m. Officer Harris says that Angel Morales-Cordova was in this vehicle, and had three warrants for his arrest...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in West Fairlee
WEST FAIRLEE — A 41-year-old man was arrested in West Fairlee yesterday. Police say they observed Jesse Pease, of West Fairlee, at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant...
Man, 65, arrested for threatening another with gun during fight
Benny Curtis, 65, is accused of pointing a gun at another man during a fight in June.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at another man in Maidstone
MAIDSTONE — A 65-year-old man from Brownington was cited for reckless endangerment following an incident in Maidstone last year. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation on Paul Stream Road at around 6:00 p.m. on June 5, 2022. Following an investigation, police allege that Benny Curtis had...
St. Johnsbury bank robbery suspect arrested
William Garrett, 37, is due in Caledonia County Court Monday afternoon.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Derby by Border Patrol
DERBY — A 30-year-old man from Connecticut was arrested in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by the US Border Patrol that they had a subject in custody following their own investigation. The man was found to have an extraditable warrant. Police say the man was identified as...
Addison Independent
Thieves steal from foreign apple orchard workers
CORNWALL — Criminals broke into the building that houses foreign workers at Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall this past Friday and stole passports, among other things. Owners of the orchard said that the break-in at the North Bingham Street home occurred between 1 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Residents...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man who stole generator in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Ferrisburgh on Thursday. The theft took place at Aubuchon Hardware at around 2:05 p.m. Police say that a man entered the store at around 2:05 p.m. The man is...
Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart
State police arrested Damon T. Garrison, 28 of Shelburne, Vermont and Melissa J. Slingerland, 35 of Essex Junction, Vermont on January 28. The pair allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Halfmoon.
newportdispatch.com
Group goes through cars stealing items in Williston
WILLISTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Williston on Friday. Several vehicles had items stolen from inside during the early morning hours. A nearby camera captured a group in the area going through vehicles. Police say they are seeking help identifying any of the individuals in...
WCAX
Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Incoming Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s pending simple assault case was in front of a judge again Monday. Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody back in August. He was suspended and then fired after the video became public. The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into Grismore’s use of force and he has been charged with assault.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with domestic assault in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montgomery early Thursday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home on Mountain Road at around 5:50 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Nicholas Lorio, of Montgomery, assaulted a family...
