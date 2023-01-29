ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beachconnection.net

Legends of Lincoln City: Shipwrecks, Glowing Cave, Skeleton and Headless Man on Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A town that isn't very old may not seem like there'd be much brewing in its past. On the surface, Lincoln City only came together in 1964, a relative newcomer compared to other Oregon coast towns. What you may not realize is that it's comprised of a bunch of other little villages that were consolidated back then, and some had been around for close to 100 years at that point. (Above: Siletz Bay, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Reader photo of the Week

King Tides and storm surge combined with high winds to drive waves and debris into a Cannon Beach about 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27. No damage was reported but trees were downed by winds. Power was out in the city from downed lines from about 3 p.m. until after 7 p.m.
CANNON BEACH, OR
beachconnection.net

6 Ultimate Romantic, Cloistered Finds on Oregon Coast's Northern Half

(Oregon Coast) – February is right upon us and so begins that white-knuckled planning stage for Valentine's Day. Where to take your special someone: what would they, he or she really like for a surprise trip to the Oregon coast? You're nervous you might mess this one up. (Above: Stonefield Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location

Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
SILVERTON, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

CARE Board of Directors Announces Resignation of Executive Director

From Dusti Linnell, Chair CARE Board of Directors:. It is with sadness, and gratitude, that the Board of Directors announces the departure of Peter Starkey as Executive Director of CARE. Peter has accepted a new opportunity as Executive Director of FolkTime in Portland, his last day will be February 16th. Peter joined CARE in 2020 during a time of significant challenges for CARE and the community combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Peter’s leadership, CARE was presented with some tough decisions, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite these challenges, he has remained laser-focused on our mission to “foster changes that create healthier, more resilient communities throughout Tillamook County and empower people as they work to meet their immediate, basic needs.”
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Alexander Langford

Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police

A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
SEASIDE, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire

Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
EDDYVILLE, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
PORTLAND, OR

