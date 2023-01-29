Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct after crash in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 23-year-old man from Woodbury was arrested following an incident in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an altercation at a park and ride lot on Dog River Road on January 17. Police say one of the involved parties sideswiped the other party’s...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant
BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with “fornication by persons prohibited to marry” in Guilford
GUILFORD — Police say a 37-year-old man from New Hampshire is being charged with having sexual contact with a relative. Beginning on April 26, 2022, Vermont State Police opened an nvestigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County. This investigation determined that...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with burglary in Underhill
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was cited following an incident in Underhill on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a burglary on Route 15 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say property was stolen and items were damaged during the burglary. Following an investigation, police allege that a juvenile was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOCR in Montpelier after caling 911
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of multiple 911 calls from a caller who had no emergency and no apparent need for emergency services on River Street at around 8:20 p.m. When officers responded to the home to...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after stabbing in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 27-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault following a stabbing in Rutland on Sunday. The incident took place in the area of Granger Street and River Street at around 7:35 p.m. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, identified as Isiaha LaBelle, 21, of Rutland...
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Rutland fatal stabbing held without bail
RUTLAND, Vt. — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rutland was ordered held without bail during an arraignment on Monday afternoon. Brandon McRae, 36, of Rutland pleaded not guilty to both charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for fatally stabbing 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh to death on Jan. 28.
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in West Fairlee
WEST FAIRLEE — A 41-year-old man was arrested in West Fairlee yesterday. Police say they observed Jesse Pease, of West Fairlee, at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant...
WCAX
Suspect in fatal Rutland stabbing faces judge
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a local man Saturday. According to court documents, the alleged murder was over $100 worth of cocaine. “The two individuals did know each other. They had agreed to meet to exchange money for drugs,” said Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
Police make an arrest for fatal stabbing in Rutland City
The victim was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
newportdispatch.com
Killington man accused of pointing gun at truck driver
KILLINGTON — A 33-year-old man from Killington is charged with pointing a gun at another driver in New Hampshire on January 25. Authorities say they got a 911 call from a truck driver stating that someone pointed a gun at him on the road. Police located the vehicle and...
newportdispatch.com
2 charged with stealing purse from elderly woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people were cited for a theft that took place in Waterbury. On January 25, authorities say they were notified that Nancy Potter, 83, of Waterbury, had her purse stolen from a shopping cart immediately following her loading groceries into her vehicle at around 9:00 a.m. Surveillance...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile injured during fight in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Manchester on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified that a juvenile was being treated at Elliot at River’s Edge for a stab wound at around 7:15 p.m. Police say that a group of juvenile females had gotten...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with murder in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 22-year-old man was indicted on second-degree murder charges following the death of a man in Manchester last year. On October 29, 2022, Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, was shot and killed in the area of North Main Street and West Chestnut Street. Police say Tyrese Harris, of Concord,...
NECN
Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Rutland, Vermont
A man died over the weekend after allegedly being stabbed in Rutland, Vermont, according to the city police department. The Rutland City Police Department responded along with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department to a reported stabbing at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Water Street and State Street in the city limits of Rutland, according to a news release from police.
NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
