The Baylor Bears are on an impressive 6-game win streak that has now helped them climb 6 spots up to No. 11 in the newest AP Top 25. Around the Big 12, 60% of the conference is currently in the Top 15. Kansas State dropped a couple of spot to No. 7. Kansas, after beating Kentucky over the weekend, is up to No. 8. The Texas Longhorns split their games last week to remain at No. 10. Iowa State and TCU sit at No. 13 and No. 15 respectively. West Virginia is also receiving some votes this week after winning both of their games last week. Future Big 12 member, Houston, is in the No. 3 spot.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO