ourdailybears.com
DBR: Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
Pour one out for our favorite judge, Lady. Four home games in a row to start the season! Take that opportunity and show up to support your Bears. LET’S GO!!!. Our ladies match up with the Kansas Jayhawks today. If you can, drive safe and make it out to support!
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Tuesday, January 31st, 2023
For the second week in a row (and fourth time this season) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week! Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double against Texas Tech on Saturday, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Big 12 Player of the Week. LJ Cryer was named Big...
ourdailybears.com
Bears Struggle in 76-71 Loss to Texas
The Baylor Bears (16-6, 5-4) shot below 40% from the floor for the fourth straight game, tonight finally catching a loss as a result. The Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2) came away with the close win, 76-71. In the final minute of play, Keyonte George (17 pts, 4 Rebs, 5-18 FG)...
ourdailybears.com
AP Poll Update: Bears Climb to No. 11
The Baylor Bears are on an impressive 6-game win streak that has now helped them climb 6 spots up to No. 11 in the newest AP Top 25. Around the Big 12, 60% of the conference is currently in the Top 15. Kansas State dropped a couple of spot to No. 7. Kansas, after beating Kentucky over the weekend, is up to No. 8. The Texas Longhorns split their games last week to remain at No. 10. Iowa State and TCU sit at No. 13 and No. 15 respectively. West Virginia is also receiving some votes this week after winning both of their games last week. Future Big 12 member, Houston, is in the No. 3 spot.
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Monday, January 30th, 2023
Big Monday two weeks in a row? Tonight at 8PM the Bears take on UT in Austin. This will be the first time Baylor plays UT in the new Moody Center in Austin. Sic ‘Em!!. The ladies took care of business in Lubbock on Saturday, steamrolling Texas Tech 79-59. Five players scored in double digits: Jaden Owen (16), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (16), Caitlin Bickle (14), Sarah Andrews (13), and Bella Fontleroy (10).
