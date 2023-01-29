ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ClutchPoints

Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal

Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance

Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
ClutchPoints

Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin

Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
wrestletalk.com

Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?

Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
nodq.com

Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn

As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
PWMania

Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestlingheadlines.com

What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?

For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestletalk.com

Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble

Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
wrestlinginc.com

Nikita Koloff Comments On Possibility Of One More Match

Nikita Koloff's journey through pro wrestling was a unique one. He made his pro debut as a pushed heel in a major company, Jim Crockett Promotions, in 1984 despite having barely any training, slowed down his career for a few years around his first wife's 1989 death from Hodgkin lymphoma, and had one last run in WCW from 1991 to 1992 before calling it a career.
WESTMINSTER, MD
bodyslam.net

Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline

At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
Fightful

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes

The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
ClutchPoints

Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023

Sami Zayn is a wrestler currently signed for WWE. He has been with the company for almost 10 years now, starting off with NXT, and now being one of the most promising wrestlers on the WWE roster. Zayn is in the headlines due to his actions at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly stepped out […] The post Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com

Dax Harwood Believes AEW Star Is 'Randy Orton-Esque Good'

It's been over three months since Shawn Spears last performed inside an AEW ring. FTR's Dax Harwood has now shared some enormous praise for his colleague, just days after the 41-year-old and his wife, Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce in WWE), welcomed their first child into the world. "[He's] an...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided

With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes addresses challenging Roman Reigns

Two days after his Royal Rumble win, Cody Rhodes addressed challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. A promo by Rhodes opened last night's Royal Rumble fallout edition of Raw. Stating that he has a great deal of respect for the champion, Rhodes sent his first message to Reigns ahead of WrestleMania.

