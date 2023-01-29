Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on
Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
semoball.com
NMCC drops final two games at Nixa Tournament
NIXA, Mo. — New Madrid County Central competed against some of the top talent in the state, but fell in its final two games at the Nixa Tournament this past weekend. The Eagles (12-6) lost 78-67 to Nixa (18-0) on Friday, Jan. 27, and 62-50 to Logan-Rogersville (14-3) on Saturday, Jan. 28.
radionwtn.com
HC Patriots-Clarkville Game Rescheduled
Tonight’s Henry County High School game vs. Clarksville High as been rescheduled, due to inclement weather, for Monday February 6th. Game times and location will be has previously scheduled. Varsity girls will tip off at 6:00 with the boys game following and the games will be played at Clarksville High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois community wears 'Blue for Graham' to honor child battling cancer
PADUCAH, Ky. - One of Illinois' most accomplished high school basketball coaches is asking for prayers this week. Massac County head coach Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham, is just a first grader. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. However, he managed to beat that cancer.
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show In Murray This Weekend
The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show will be at the CFSB Center February 3-5 in Murray, Kentucky. Did we mention its FREE ADMISSION?. Friday, February 3, 2023 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023...
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Closed Again Wednesday
UT Martin classes at the main campus and five regional centers are canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1. Staff will telework, and essential personnel will report as directed by supervisors.
whopam.com
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Schools, PSSD Closed Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–For the third day, both Henry County and Paris Special Schools District will be closed Thursday, February 2. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins told RadioNWTN that the back roads in the district continue to be treacherous and will be re-freezing overnight.
radionwtn.com
Josie Brady
Mrs. Josie Brady, 77, of Union City, passed away Tuesday at The Waters of Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Brady will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stanley’s Chapel Cemetery.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Cancelled Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction will be cancelled Thursday, February 2. Back roads in Henry County continue to be treacherous and Helping Hand officials wanted to ensure the safety of those donating items. Thursday would be the day forthe Buchanan community and the Lakewood Beta Club.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce addresses playing old version of 'My Old Kentucky Home' during annual business celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is addressing an incident during last week's annual Dinner and Business Celebration. As part of the program, a local artist played the song "My Old Kentucky Home," accompanied by a recording. An older version of the song, which contains racist lyrics, was used over the speakers.
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Cancelled Wednesday
Due to continued winter weather travel issues, there will be NO SCHOOL in the Union City School System, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Wednesday’s basketball games at Westview that had been temporarily rescheduled from Tuesday, have also again been postponed.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
whopam.com
Jennie Stuart Health first in Kentucky to perform new knee replacement surgery
The orthopedic doctors and team at Jennie Stuart Health have made medical history, after using the Zimmer Biomet Person IQ ‘smart knee’ technology for a total knee replacement surgery Tuesday. Using the ROSA robotic technology to perform the procedure allows the Jennie Stuart Health team to place knee...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
