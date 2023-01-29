ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event

Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Golf.com

Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach

When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf Digest

Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf

PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
The Spun

Look: New Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Phil Mickelson has been out of the public eye - well, kind of - ever since he left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. Audiences haven't really seen him compete in quite a while as the LIV Golf competitions were mainly broadcast on YouTube. Those that haven't see Mickelson in a few months were ...
GolfWRX

PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay

At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf Digest

DP World Tour pro torches Patrick Reed over latest rules saga

Patrick Reed was fully exonerated by the DP World Tour following a rules incident during Sunday’s third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Among a jury of his peers, however, it's not such an open-and-shut case. A pair of tour pros, Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Ben An, posted tweets...
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: How much did Max Homa win at the Farmers Insurance Open?

Max Homa's birdie putt on the final hole on the South Course at Torrey Pines on Saturday earned him over $1.5 million. Winning is becoming a healthy habit for the 32-year-old on the PGA Tour. He carded a fantastic final-round score of 66 to come from five shots behind from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf Digest

It’s time to get this common hand-me-down club out of your bag

You’re probably guilty of this equipment mistake. Don’t feel bad, staffers here at Golf Digest have done it, too. This is how it usually happens: You’re talking about your putting woes with your golf buddies and someone says they have an old putter you can try. You’re desperate, aching from the lingering pain of missed birdie opportunities and wrecked attempts to save par. You’ll try anything. You take the hand-me-down putter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style

You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
Golf Digest

Max Homa’s perfect golf quote, Rory McIlroy’s cold response to Patrick Reed and the cutest video of the year

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we think Patrick Reed may have stumbled onto something with his driving-range flick. Tossing a tee at someone seems a bit lame, but when it’s a personalized one conveying a message? That’s a pretty sneaky/savvy way to get someone's attention. Maybe instead of business cards, I should have personalized tees made that I can toss all around PGA Tour ranges to get the attention of players (or their agents) for potential interviews or collaborations. Then again, there's not much space to put a message on a tee. OK, never mind, it's probably not worth the effort. I'll just continue to be ignored. In the meantime, please pay attention to me as we run through a wild week in golf.
Golf.com

A timeless tip to help you shallow the club, courtesy of Payne Stewart

Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Today we celebrate the late Payne Stewart’s birthday. The three-time major winner would have been 66 this year, in all likelihood on the tail end of a successful Champions Tour run. Instead, we’re left to celebrate Stewart’s life on Jan. 30 without one of golf’s most colorful characters. A tragic plane crash took Stewart’s life just over 23 years ago, and it left the golf world devoid of one of golf’s biggest personalities, kindest souls and best shot makers.
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Does fresh footage PROVE Patrick Reed was telling porkies in Dubai?

Patrick Reed once again found himself at the centre of a rules debate during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. We are sure this is not the last we have heard about the incident involving the LIV Golf League player. In case you didn't know what...

