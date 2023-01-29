Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event
Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Golf.com
Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach
When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Justin Thomas Among Pros Backing Sam Ryder's Decision To Wear Joggers
Thomas doesn’t see anything wrong in Ryder’s decision to wear joggers and ankle socks at the Farmers Insurance Open
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Look: New Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral
Phil Mickelson has been out of the public eye - well, kind of - ever since he left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. Audiences haven't really seen him compete in quite a while as the LIV Golf competitions were mainly broadcast on YouTube. Those that haven't see Mickelson in a few months were ...
Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and In Gee Chun among 13 major winners in upcoming Saudi Ladies International field
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International has announced that 13 major winners will be included in this year’s field, highlighted by World No. 1 Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang and defending champ Georgia Hall. The event, which is the presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf Digest
DP World Tour pro torches Patrick Reed over latest rules saga
Patrick Reed was fully exonerated by the DP World Tour following a rules incident during Sunday’s third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Among a jury of his peers, however, it's not such an open-and-shut case. A pair of tour pros, Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Ben An, posted tweets...
Judge denies LIV Golf request to expand discovery to Augusta members
A federal judge denied a request by LIV Golf to expand discovery in its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to include communication with 10 Augusta National members.
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: How much did Max Homa win at the Farmers Insurance Open?
Max Homa's birdie putt on the final hole on the South Course at Torrey Pines on Saturday earned him over $1.5 million. Winning is becoming a healthy habit for the 32-year-old on the PGA Tour. He carded a fantastic final-round score of 66 to come from five shots behind from...
Golf Digest
It’s time to get this common hand-me-down club out of your bag
You’re probably guilty of this equipment mistake. Don’t feel bad, staffers here at Golf Digest have done it, too. This is how it usually happens: You’re talking about your putting woes with your golf buddies and someone says they have an old putter you can try. You’re desperate, aching from the lingering pain of missed birdie opportunities and wrecked attempts to save par. You’ll try anything. You take the hand-me-down putter.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
Golf Digest
Max Homa’s perfect golf quote, Rory McIlroy’s cold response to Patrick Reed and the cutest video of the year
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we think Patrick Reed may have stumbled onto something with his driving-range flick. Tossing a tee at someone seems a bit lame, but when it’s a personalized one conveying a message? That’s a pretty sneaky/savvy way to get someone's attention. Maybe instead of business cards, I should have personalized tees made that I can toss all around PGA Tour ranges to get the attention of players (or their agents) for potential interviews or collaborations. Then again, there's not much space to put a message on a tee. OK, never mind, it's probably not worth the effort. I'll just continue to be ignored. In the meantime, please pay attention to me as we run through a wild week in golf.
Golf.com
A timeless tip to help you shallow the club, courtesy of Payne Stewart
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Today we celebrate the late Payne Stewart’s birthday. The three-time major winner would have been 66 this year, in all likelihood on the tail end of a successful Champions Tour run. Instead, we’re left to celebrate Stewart’s life on Jan. 30 without one of golf’s most colorful characters. A tragic plane crash took Stewart’s life just over 23 years ago, and it left the golf world devoid of one of golf’s biggest personalities, kindest souls and best shot makers.
Golf.com
How Pebble Beach altered — and safeguarded! — one of golf’s most dramatic holes
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A year ago this week, during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth faced a shot that gave new meaning to “risk and reward.”. On Pebble’s par-4 8th hole, Spieth’s tee ball bounded through the length of the fairway and...
TaylorMade Vs Callaway – Gloves Are Off In the Battle For The Best Driver Of 2023
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 and the Callaway Paradym drivers are going head-to-head as two of the biggest releases of 2023.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Does fresh footage PROVE Patrick Reed was telling porkies in Dubai?
Patrick Reed once again found himself at the centre of a rules debate during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. We are sure this is not the last we have heard about the incident involving the LIV Golf League player. In case you didn't know what...
