Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
Columbia Missourian
Tolton falls to Notre Dame after slow start
Tolton girls basketball (7-12) fell to Notre Dame of St. Louis 77-46 on Monday night in Columbia. The Rebels utilized an efficient first quarter and stingy defense to hand the Trailblazers the defeat. “We came out flat,” Tolton girls basketball head coach Sam Sexauer said. “(Our) energy and intensity was...
Columbia Missourian
Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak
Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Columbia Missourian
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title
KANSAS CITY — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.
Columbia Missourian
Why are Super Bowl tickets so expensive? What Columbia residents should know
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in the 2023 Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who won against the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday. Tickets for this year's Super Bowl start around...
Columbia Missourian
Breanna Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency
Breanna Stewart couldn’t turn down a chance to play in New York and potentially help the Liberty win their first WNBA championship. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016. She won two championships with the team in 2018 and 2020.
Columbia Missourian
Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons
Dexter Fowler said Tuesday he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBI. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft,
Comments / 0