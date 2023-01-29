Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KULR8
Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll
BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
KULR8
Multiple Yellowjackets earn GNAC Athlete of the Week honors
BILLINGS- After a successful weekend, multiple MSUB Yellowjackets were recognized by the GNAC on Monday with Athlete of the Week honors. BJ Shabazz was named men's basketball athlete of the week as he lead the first place 'Jackets with 16.5 points per game, two blocks and two assists. The MSUB...
KULR8
Rocky football inks 22 student athletes on National Signing Day
BILLINGS, Mont., Feb. 1, 2023- Coach Chris Stutzriem announced Rocky Football’s initial 2023 signing class Wednesday. “I’m very excited to announce this class of 22 young men who are joining our school, program, and family.” Coach Chris Stutzriem said. “I want to thank all the coaches, administration, and Rocky family who took part in recruiting these great student athletes. It’s really a team effort. I thought the coaching staff did a phenomenal job in finding the best guys for Rocky Mountain College and Rocky Football. The four young men who are currently enrolled along with the other 18 who will join us in the fall are outstanding young men, great students, and tremendous football players. I also want to thank our current players for being involved in our official visits and welcoming these recruits to our campus and showing them how we do things and who we are. We are never done recruiting, I am confident we will add another eight-to-ten players throughout the spring and possibly into the summer with some other high school guys, as well as transfers. I thought we did a great job in adding depth to positions and finding some guys who can come in and compete.”
KULR8
On new roads: How MSU Billings track found a meet on less than 24 hours notice
BILLINGS — Jonathan Woehl was out for a run Friday morning when the texts wondering what to do started rolling in. The Montana State Billings indoor track teams that he coaches, with departure scheduled for an away meet in just a few hours, were stuck in a pickle. Originally...
KULR8
Lockwood boys starting to bond, show off their talent
BILLINGS- Lockwood boys basketball earned a big win on Tuesday night, running past Billings Central 58-41. You could make the argument it was the program's biggest win in its history, as they moved into first place in Southeastern A, and a new rivalry could be brewing in Yellowstone County. "That...
KULR8
MSUB women looks to keep winning ways going this weekend at home
The MSU-Billings have won seven in a row and sit in second in the GNAC standings. This weekend they welcome in Western Oregon and St. Martin's to to the Magic City.
KULR8
Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need. “The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to...
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
KULR8
Billings Chamber of Commerce announces DEIII graduates
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the third class of graduates from the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program. 50 graduates representing 24 Billings-area organizations, completed the program. Combined, the three classes have welcomed a total of 143 participants representing 45 organizations that employ over 15,000 people.
KULR8
MDT seeking public comment on reconstruction of I-90 rest stop near Hardin
Hardin, MT - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to reconstruct the Hardin Rest Area, located along Interstate 90 (I 90), approximately 19 miles northwest of Hardin. This proposed reconstruction project will be completed in two phases....
KULR8
Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provides a patriotic send off to deploying soldiers
BILLINGS, Mt: Montana District 3 Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provided a memorable send off to the Army Reserve 592nd Ordnance Company on Sunday. Madison Kane, Sergeant First Class with 411 Ordinance Battalion said that it's important for families to give a warm and patriotic send off to their deploying soldiers before they are headed for their mission to serve and protect the country.
Crazy's Mary's reopening as food truck in north Billings
Crazy Mary’s Fish & Chips will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 132 Sixth Ave. N., just across the street from its home of nine years.
KULR8
Women's Heart Week: St. Vincent Healthcare shares common signs of cardiac disease
BILLINGS, Mt: The first week of February is recognized every year as Women's Heart Week, promoting education and spreading awareness of the symptoms of heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing one in every five women annually.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
KULR8
Suspect of shooting near Crow Reservation ID'd, charged with attempted homicide
UPDATE: JAN. 31 AT 8:28 a.m. The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:. On Monday, 1/30/23, approximately 4:40 PM, Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to a disturbance in approximately the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. It was reported that people at the scene had been shot.
KULR8
The BID Street Team is keeping the Downtown Magic City streets clean
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Business Improvement District or BID is one of just four nonprofits operating as part of the Downtown Billings Alliance... The BID Street Team works hard to keep Downtown Billings enjoyable for everyone. Just last year, the team said they got rid of over 3,000 bags of...
yourbigsky.com
Heavy law enforcement presence on Cormier Road; Multiple people reportedly shot
Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department confirms an investigation into the alleged shooting of multiple people is happening right now on Cornier Road. The Sheriff’s Deputy in charge confirms to Billings Beat the area is SECURE. There is no further threat to the public. Multiple people have been taken to...
