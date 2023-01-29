BILLINGS, Mont., Feb. 1, 2023- Coach Chris Stutzriem announced Rocky Football’s initial 2023 signing class Wednesday. “I’m very excited to announce this class of 22 young men who are joining our school, program, and family.” Coach Chris Stutzriem said. “I want to thank all the coaches, administration, and Rocky family who took part in recruiting these great student athletes. It’s really a team effort. I thought the coaching staff did a phenomenal job in finding the best guys for Rocky Mountain College and Rocky Football. The four young men who are currently enrolled along with the other 18 who will join us in the fall are outstanding young men, great students, and tremendous football players. I also want to thank our current players for being involved in our official visits and welcoming these recruits to our campus and showing them how we do things and who we are. We are never done recruiting, I am confident we will add another eight-to-ten players throughout the spring and possibly into the summer with some other high school guys, as well as transfers. I thought we did a great job in adding depth to positions and finding some guys who can come in and compete.”

