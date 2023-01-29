Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Albany Herald
Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart joining Liberty
Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has opted to play for the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. Stewart, who was the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, made her decision known by shedding one jersey to reveal a Liberty T-shirt during a six-second video posted to her Twitter feed -- complete with Alicia Keys signing about New York in the background.
Albany Herald
G Kristi Toliver returning to Mystics
Kristi Toliver is returning to the Washington Mystics in free agency. She made the announcement on Wednesday on social media and is expected to join the team following the conclusion of the NBA season. She is an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.
Albany Herald
Kelce Brothers Are Not Fans of the ‘Kelce Bowl’ Storyline
By now, you’ve probably heard that Super Bowl LVII will be the first Super Bowl to ever feature two brothers facing off against each other as players in the Big Game. The storyline is a great one that most of the NFL world has gladly embraced—except for the actual siblings themselves.
Albany Herald
Kell alum Henderson, Hawks' Griffin part of NBA's Rising Stars Challenge
The NBA revealed Tuesday the 28 players who will compete in the Rising Stars Challenge, now being sponsored by Jordan Brand, on Feb. 17 as part of All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr....
Albany Herald
Heat, Knicks headed in opposite directions
The Miami Heat look to continue their recent good fortune and add to the Knicks' woes Thursday when the Eastern Conference foes meet in New York, their first meeting of the season. The Heat have won four of their last five games to move into sixth place in the conference,...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Albany Herald
49ers LT Trent Williams contemplating retirement
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is mulling all options as he heads into the offseason -- including retirement. Williams made his comments on Tuesday, two days after he sustained a "minor" left foot injury in the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Albany Herald
Eagles OL Josh Sills placed on exempt list following rape charge
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio. With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares...
Albany Herald
Wizards-Pistons game postponed
Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and host Detroit has been postponed after the Pistons experienced travel issues following their game in Dallas. The Pistons were scheduled to fly back to Detroit on Tuesday, one day after their 111-105 setback to the Mavericks. A severe winter storm and logistical issues involving the plane forced the team to sit idle for several hours, per multiple reports.
Albany Herald
Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles Releases Statement Regarding Tom Brady's Retirement
Tom Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL exactly a year after he retired for the first time. Brady spent three seasons in Tampa Bay before deciding to trade in his cleats for a microphone and sailing off into the Florida sunset.
Albany Herald
Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86. Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post.
Albany Herald
How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron
Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
Albany Herald
Mavericks look to extend Pelicans' 9-game losing streak
The New Orleans Pelicans might be getting tired of playing against elite players on their three-game road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 15 rebounds Sunday as the Pelicans began their trip with a 135-110 loss at Milwaukee. Then Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-113 victory Tuesday for New Orleans' ninth consecutive defeat.
Albany Herald
NFL luminaries tip cap to Tom Brady
He inspired, confounded and dominated peers for 23 years in the NFL, but Tom Brady insists he's leaving for real this time. Prominent peers and past allies congratulated Brady on his second retirement on Wednesday, including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Albany Herald
In Retiring, Tom Brady Made Yet Another Shrewd Choice
Tom Brady’s defining football characteristic was his ability to make the correct choice: to change the play before the snap, to throw to the right receiver, to get rid of the ball when nothing was there, to manage end-of-game situations in real time. It is appropriate, then, that he ultimately retired at precisely the right time, too. After the longest career of any non-kicker in history, Brady stuck the landing.
Comments / 0