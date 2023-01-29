ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Hornets, Bulls each pursuing a rare victory

It's a good time for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls to meet because one of them will come away with a victory when they clash Thursday in Chicago. Both teams had solid stretches in January, but they're still struggling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Albany Herald

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart joining Liberty

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has opted to play for the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. Stewart, who was the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, made her decision known by shedding one jersey to reveal a Liberty T-shirt during a six-second video posted to her Twitter feed -- complete with Alicia Keys signing about New York in the background.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron

Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
Albany Herald

Kell alum Henderson, Hawks' Griffin part of NBA's Rising Stars Challenge

The NBA revealed Tuesday the 28 players who will compete in the Rising Stars Challenge, now being sponsored by Jordan Brand, on Feb. 17 as part of All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr....

