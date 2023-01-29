Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Eagles facing another allegation that they are getting an unfair offensive advantage. But are they really?
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, but another week brought another round of cheating accusations for the team. Remember, heading into the win over the Giants two weeks ago, the accusation was that the team was using a foreign object to aid in kick attempts. But kicker Jake...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom Told Buck Showalter There's a 'Real' Story Behind Leaving New York Mets
Jacob deGrom bolted for the Texas Rangers in free agency, signing a lucrative five-year, $185 million deal. The Mets countered after losing their ace by signing Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. All parties have seemingly moved on. However, manager Buck Showalter shared a little nugget about the situation with...
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo replacing Yankees’ Michael Kay on ESPN Radio?
Michael Kay has made references to the possibility of leaving ESPN Radio once his contract expires later this year. That opens up the possibility for speculation that ESPN could approach Chris Russo for the potential position, being that Russo is already a weekly guest on the network’s show “First Take.”
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update
Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season. Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis
On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
Yardbarker
Eli Manning reveals what daughter learned during Giants-Eagles playoff game
New York Giants legend Eli Manning has opened up about taking his daughter to Big Blue's playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21 which Philadelphia won 38-7. "To be able to go there with my 11-year-old daughter, she definitely learned a few new hand gestures, learned a few new vocabulary words that I said, 'Whatever you hear and see in Philly, it just stays in Philly. You can’t bring that back to school; don’t try that on your friends or your teachers. We don’t need you getting expelled any time soon,'" Manning hilariously told The Athletic's Dan Duggan for a piece published Monday. "But it was fun to be there and root them on. Unfortunately, the game didn’t go quite how I wanted it to."
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Yardbarker
The 24 best players in New York Yankees history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Yankees.
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux slammed after trashing 49ers on Twitter
Well, this is interesting. During the Philadelphia Eagles’ 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux decided to have some fun on Twitter. Way this game look we might be better than the...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 2