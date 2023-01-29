ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement

The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update

Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season.  Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis

On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
Yardbarker

Eli Manning reveals what daughter learned during Giants-Eagles playoff game

New York Giants legend Eli Manning has opened up about taking his daughter to Big Blue's playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21 which Philadelphia won 38-7. "To be able to go there with my 11-year-old daughter, she definitely learned a few new hand gestures, learned a few new vocabulary words that I said, 'Whatever you hear and see in Philly, it just stays in Philly. You can’t bring that back to school; don’t try that on your friends or your teachers. We don’t need you getting expelled any time soon,'" Manning hilariously told The Athletic's Dan Duggan for a piece published Monday. "But it was fun to be there and root them on. Unfortunately, the game didn’t go quite how I wanted it to."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Yardbarker

The 24 best players in New York Yankees history

The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
