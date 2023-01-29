WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO