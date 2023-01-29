ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Look: Honorary Captains For NFC Championship Game Revealed This Saturday

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

In a matchup featuring of the conference's best, the No. 1-seed Philadelphia Eagles will take on the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday.

There's certainly a lot to look forward to when it comes to tomorrow's clash.

Can Brock Purdy continue his undefeated streak as the 49ers' starter? Will San Francisco be able to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia rushing attack?

While those two questions will remain unanswered until Sunday, another piece of news related to the NFC Championship was just revealed this afternoon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the honorary captains for Eagles-49ers tomorrow will be Jerry Rice (San Francisco) and Brian Dawkins (Philadelphia).

In being selected as honorary captains today, it's clear that the two Hall of Famers have left their respective marks on each franchise.

Rice, a 49ers' wideout for 16 years, led the NFL in receiving six times during his illustrious playing career. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro selection and three-time Super Bowl Champion.

Dawkins, on the other hand, is an all-time Philadelphia great. His 16-year NFL career included nine Pro Bowl nominations and four All-Pro selections.

Which of the two honorary captains are you most excited to see this weekend?

Athlon Sports

