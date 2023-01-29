Read full article on original website
WPFO
Mainers prepare homes ahead of dangerously cold weather
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dangerously cold temperatures this weekend are driving people to find ways to keep their home warm. The last time Maine saw temperatures this cold was five years ago. Maine Hardware has seen big business all week from people looking for ways to seal old windows and keep...
WPFO
The coldest temperatures in Maine in years moves in later this week
All week we have been tracking an arctic airmass that will bring the state some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since 2016. While it will be colder on Wednesday, it will merely be an appetizer for what's to come Friday into Saturday. The sunshine will return this afternoon and...
WPFO
This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
WPFO
People warned to stop throwing tomatoes, onions in Bath cemetery
BATH (WGME) -- Stop dumping tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. That’s the message from the Bath Parks & Recreation Department. The tomatoes and onions are also reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city. The department says the cemetery is 0.2 miles from...
WPFO
Après in Portland closed after fire in tasting room
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Après, a tasting room in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood that offers hard seltzer and hard cider, is closed after a fire early Monday morning. The Portland Fire Department says the fire was called in by the alarm company around 2 a.m. The fire reportedly started...
WPFO
Dirigo Girls Flag Football winter season underway
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dirigo Girls Flag Football's winter season is now underway. The ladies are playing inside The Point in South Portland. The league, which is sanctioned by NFL Flag Football, now has more than 40 girls competing with ages ranging from 8-17. Commissioner Jennifer Bates says the league has been growing since the fall.
WPFO
New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
WPFO
'I don't know why they're doing it:' Bath asks people to stop dumping old food in cemetery
BATH (WGME) - Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath has become a dumping ground for food waste. The director of Bath Parks and Recreation says this has to stop. Piles of onions, tomatoes and green peppers were at the cemetery Monday. The public is confused about why the culprit chose this...
WPFO
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
WPFO
Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida
WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
WPFO
Poland Spring discovers PFAS in Fryeburg water source
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Poland Spring has reportedly detected PFAS in the company’s Fryeburg spring. According to the Bangor Daily News, Poland Spring said they have not detected PFAS in the company’s bottled water only in the spring. Out of 11 of the bottled water companies in the state,...
WPFO
'This has been going on for months:' Mail delivery delays cause headaches for Mainers
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mail delivery delays are causing headaches for Mainers. From Westbrook to Portland to Cumberland, some people say they're waiting several days, even weeks, for letters and packages. This is an ongoing problem, with postal leaders saying the workforce shortage is at the center of it all. The...
WPFO
Concert to feed those in need gets $5,000 donation from local credit union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A planned concert this spring to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard and people in need got a big boost Monday. Town and Country Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 toward the Feeding Neighbors in Need benefit concert. That concert is set to take place on May 20...
WPFO
USM baseball prepares for new season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Spring is definitely in the air, and the USM baseball team is back in the gym, gearing up for what promises to be another exciting season. The Huskies will head to Florida in a few weeks. USM's first game will be against Endicott on March 3. They...
WPFO
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
WPFO
Maine Medical Center passes fundraising goal, raises $179 million
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Medical Center has beaten its fundraising goal, raising $179 million. MMC says the money from the multi-year fundraising campaign will be used to improve patient care and its workforce. "The funds we've raised in the campaign we're closing today really help specific areas: infrastructure, education and...
WPFO
'They love each other:' Neighbors shocked after Jay teenager allegedly shoots brother
JAY (WGME) -- A 17-year-old from Jay is accused of shooting and wounding his 20-year-old brother during an argument at their home. A family friend says the victim’s father told him he’s in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to recover from his gunshot wound. "Last...
WPFO
2 hospitalized, 3 dogs die after 2-alarm fire in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A fire in Freeport sent two people to the hospital and killed three dogs late Sunday night. The 2-alarm fire started on Durham Road around 11 p.m. Officials say two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. One of the victims also suffered a hand wound.
WPFO
$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer
LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
WPFO
'They recognize the need for this:' Construction moves forward on Brunswick-Topsham bridge
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- After years of protests and other delays, a historic bridge between Brunswick and Topsham is getting replaced. The project was delayed for nearly a decade, and during that time, the cost to build a new one has skyrocketed. Work to rebuild the Frank J. Wood Bridge first...
