WBOY
3-star prospect McIntyre signs with WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football has announced the signing of its latest prep recruit. Corey McIntyre Jr., a defensive lineman from Port St. Lucie, Fla., is a three-star prospect who also played running back in high school. During his senior season at Treasure Coast High School, he appeared in 11 games, tallying 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
WBOY
WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes. Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West...
WBOY
WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
WBOY
Rivalries renewed (and born?) with 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The much-anticipated release of the 2023 Big 12 football schedule came in with a blanket of snow and ice in various portions of the conference landscape, ranging from Morgantown to Fort Worth, Texas. And like the snow in the Lone Star State, West Virginia’s 2023 schedule...
WBOY
WVU women’s hoops braces for No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s hoops is in a groove, but its path to the NCAA Tournament gets a little steeper on Wednesday. The Mountaineers have won five of their last six games in the Big 12 to climb the league standings, sitting two games behind the lead in fourth place. Those two games separate WVU and No. 24 Texas, who will enter Morgantown for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off tied at the top of the Big 12.
WBOY
Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
WBOY
No. 15 TCU retributes WVU in Fort Worth
Baugh's double-double leads Horned Frogs despite leading scorer's absence. The Horned Frogs got their revenge. Damion Baugh’s 16-point, 10-assist double-double helped lift the 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) over the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) on Tuesday 76-72. Baugh’s performance was just one of four double-figure scoring games by the Horned Frogs, who found little trouble finding offense in the absence of leading scorer Mike Miles.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
WBOY
Stevenson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following his historic 31-point outing in the win over then-No. 15 Auburn, WVU’s Erik Stevenson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. That 31-point performance was a career high for Stevenson, who paced WVU in the 80-77 triumph in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It also marked his 15th game of the season with at least 10 points.
Fat Angelo’s coming to Bridgeport this spring
Fat Angelo's, a restaurant known for its pizza, wings and sandwiches, will be coming to Bridgeport sometime in April or May.
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WDTV) - An NFL football player and former WVU player has been indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges. 25-year-old Joshua Sills, of Sarahsville, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
wchstv.com
Winter weather advisory issued for some W.Va., Ky., Ohio counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Clay, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, northwest Raleigh, southeast Raleigh, northwest Fayette, southeast Fayette, northwest Nicholas, southeast Nicholas and northwest Webster.
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
