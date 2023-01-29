ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

SO, I'm making this comment as I just looked at this article at exactly 10:37 p.m. Eastern standard Time, on January 28th 2023...meaning, the article is addressing an incident that has already happened. I wonder why the top of the article is dated as Sunday January 29th 2023... maybe they intended on releasing the article tomorrow but then ended up releasing it today? one would think though that they would have revised it especially knowing that they have special teams for revisions and making sure that everything is correct when it comes to news articles etc. now to the important part... This truly is sad! ppl need 2 stop the violence! hear about homicides all the time but over the past 12 days even alone there has been a lot more I believe. we have had 3 or 4 mass shootings where multiple ppl were killed just in the last two weeks alone, not even yet considering all of the other homicides like this one

Fox 19

Police release body cam video of Evendale Plaza shooting suspect who has ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past, chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video showing the arrest of the suspect charged with shooting into an Asian storefront in Evendale. Daniel Beckjord, 33, was indicted Tuesday on counts of weapons possession under disability, inducing panic and vandalism. A Hamilton County grand jury ignored charges of felonious...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

One person transported after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Lieutenant Bradbury with the Covington Police Department confirmed that a man was shot and then drove...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Chase on 2 highways ends in with 1 in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on two highways early Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirm. They say the driver of a black Chevy truck tried to run police over after an initial encounter that began on a side street off Reading Road near Paddock Road around 4:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shooting victim crashes in Covington after driving away from the scene

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A shooting victim crashed in Covington after driving away from the scene Wednesday morning. Police say the victim crashed at 43rd Street and Boron. He was then taken to the hospital by someone before emergency crews arrived. The man is expected to survive. Lt. Justin Bradbury...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Boone County man arrested, charged after evading police, striking cruiser

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue police say a man has been arrested and charged after evading multiple traffic stops and striking a police cruiser. According to officials, a traffic stop was attempted by Newport police on a suspected drunk driver that was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD officer released for allegedly stalking a woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A CPD officer was released after he was accused of stalking of a woman. City Manager Sheryl Long approved Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s recommendation to terminate Officer Darryl Tyus’s employment. An internal investigation by the CPD says that Tyus engaged in acts that constitute as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
WYOMING, OH

