SO, I'm making this comment as I just looked at this article at exactly 10:37 p.m. Eastern standard Time, on January 28th 2023...meaning, the article is addressing an incident that has already happened. I wonder why the top of the article is dated as Sunday January 29th 2023... maybe they intended on releasing the article tomorrow but then ended up releasing it today? one would think though that they would have revised it especially knowing that they have special teams for revisions and making sure that everything is correct when it comes to news articles etc. now to the important part... This truly is sad! ppl need 2 stop the violence! hear about homicides all the time but over the past 12 days even alone there has been a lot more I believe. we have had 3 or 4 mass shootings where multiple ppl were killed just in the last two weeks alone, not even yet considering all of the other homicides like this one
