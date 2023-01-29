Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
everythinglubbock.com
Mexico links alleged smugglers to 53 deaths in San Antonio
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The government of Mexico says it has arrested – and indicted – six people allegedly linked to the deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history. The accused members of a ring of people smugglers allegedly had a role in facilitating the...
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
I'm a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
Most people flock to the city to see the Alamo and the Missions. Little do they know, they'll also find bustling art, wine, and dining scenes there.
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
Huge! Is The Largest Pizza In The Lone Star State In This Texas City?
Yes, things are bigger in Texas! We take pride in that, don't we? It's what TEXAS is all about. So, it's no surprise that San Antonio is home to the BIGGEST PIZZA in Texas?. If you are a PIZZA fan, and who isn't, then this is probably a dream come true!
Bad news, San Antonio music fans: No stop from Beyoncé, Ozzy says touring days are over
Beyoncé's latest tour will once again skip the Alamo City, and Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring due to health issues.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ISD to provide free meals to all children during school closures
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD will offer meals Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast meal bundle curbside. It’s for anyone under the 18 years old. Children do not have to be...
Hospital patient steals ambulance, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a San Antonio area hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect...
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio's all-time passing leader, twin brother sign with West Texas A&M
It's National Signing Day and the dynamic duo from Brennan High School, Ashton and Aaron Dubose, they're among the many signing their letters of intent today. Ashton is San Antonio's all-time leading passer and his twin brother Aaron is his favorite receiver. Twin brothers Ashton and Aaron Dubose have always...
KSAT 12
Mobile food market providing fresh food to those in underserved communities
Taking care of your heart is very important for your health. That’s why the American Heart Association is working with San Antonio community partners and health organizations to improve the health and wellness of those in the community. To do this, the Heart Association is addressing food access and...
paisano-online.com
Former Bexar County judge takes up non-faculty role at UTSA
Earlier this month, UTSA announced that former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will be joining the university in a non-faculty role. The university announced the appointment in an official statement on UTSA Today. “Furthering a commitment to public service and engaging students in the ideals of citizen government, former Bexar...
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-10 in Kerr County
SAN ANTONIO — Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers. The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.
Road closures across Texas could last 48 hours, Gov. Abbott says
Two officers in Texas were injured in crashes due to weather.
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio Location
Good news for fans of chicken salad in San Antonio with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its first store in San Antonio on Wednesday, February 8.
KSAT 12
Robb Elementary survivor Mayah Zamora reunited with lifesaving blood donors
SAN ANTONIO – Mayah Zamora spent over two months in the hospital following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. Now, 10-year-old Mayah is meeting with her lifesaving blood donors and using her voice to encourage others to donate. “Mayah is strong and resilient,” said Adrienne...
