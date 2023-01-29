Read full article on original website
NEVADA 75, NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bradley 3-8, Seiko 2-4, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Trammell 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, LeDee, Seiko). Steals: 3 (Trammell 2, Seiko). Technical Fouls: Trammell, 15:46...
WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62
Percentages: FG .379, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Whitaker 2-4, Yap 2-7, Hill 1-1, Baker 1-4, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 0-1, Moore 0-1, Vasquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 11 (Baker 4, Colimerio...
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
Percentages: FG .494, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Jones 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Alvarado 1-3, Graham 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Murphy III 1-5, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Graham, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 4, McCollum 3, Alvarado 2, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Nance Jr., Valanciunas).
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
