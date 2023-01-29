ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested

READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
LITITZ, PA
WBRE

State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase

PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Police: Stolen firearm recovered, drugs seized

WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole on North Main Street arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics late Tuesday night. Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, was in possession of a loaded...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Northumberland County man loses $15K in scam

ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man from Rockefeller Township was scammed out of $15,000. PSP reports a 70-year-old man was contacted by a scammer, pretending to be part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The scammer told the victim there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
PALMYRA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman sells 103 bags of fentanyl to informant

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman police said sold crack and fentanyl to an informant was charged with multiple felony counts of delivering a controlled substance. Nicole Linville allegedly sold 103 bags of fentanyl and 2.9 grams of crack, meeting the buyer in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue throughout June and July of 2022 for the transactions, police said. On June 1, the 43-year-old Linville exchanged 53 bags of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly assaults mother, officers during arrest

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested. According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault. Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks Northumberland County home

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

