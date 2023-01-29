Read full article on original website
Man arrested after THC found in system following fatal crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An arrest has been made following a crash that took the life of one woman and seriously injured another over a month ago. The incident happened Dec. 29, 2022, around 12:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of New Holland Pike according to the East Lampeter Township Police Department.
Police: Man robbed special needs person on transit bus
HANOVER TWP. — A Hanover Township man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he followed and robbed a man on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus on Lee Park Avenue last year. Matthew E. Lange, 36, of Regal Street, got onto the bus near Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, and sat near...
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
Man wanted on multiple arrest warrants allegedly runs from troopers
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say fled from a traffic stop and is wanted on multiple arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 18 around 6:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 901 in Schuylkill County. Police say, Dale Hart, 39, of […]
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested
READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
3 arrested in Spring Township convenience store robbery
Spring Township Police have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery that took place at 7-Eleven, located at 3100 State Hill Road, on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023. Officers were called to the convenience store around 2am for a report of a robbery. The victim, a store clerk, told...
Lititz man allegedly flees from police, threatens to kill officers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz man is in prison after trying to break into a home, pushing a police officer, fleeing from police and threatening to assault and kill them. The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) says police got a call around 8:10 p.m. Monday night to...
Lancaster County man arrested on several weapons, drug charges following traffic stop
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers initiated a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter (pictured above) and Jaekwon...
State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
Pa. couple charged with keeping child in a dog crate: reports
Scranton police have charged a Susquehanna County couple with child endangerment after they were accused of locking one of two teenage boys in their care in a dog crate, denying them both showers, and feeding them out of pails, according to reports from WBRE/WYOU and Yahoo. According to police, the...
County coroner identifies victim of fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway after a man died from an apparent shooting late Monday night. The Luzerne County
Police: Stolen firearm recovered, drugs seized
WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole on North Main Street arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics late Tuesday night. Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, was in possession of a loaded...
Northumberland County man loses $15K in scam
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man from Rockefeller Township was scammed out of $15,000. PSP reports a 70-year-old man was contacted by a scammer, pretending to be part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The scammer told the victim there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he […]
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
Police: Woman sells 103 bags of fentanyl to informant
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman police said sold crack and fentanyl to an informant was charged with multiple felony counts of delivering a controlled substance. Nicole Linville allegedly sold 103 bags of fentanyl and 2.9 grams of crack, meeting the buyer in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue throughout June and July of 2022 for the transactions, police said. On June 1, the 43-year-old Linville exchanged 53 bags of...
Man allegedly assaults mother, officers during arrest
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested. According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault. Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of […]
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
