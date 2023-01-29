Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Related
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman starting on Wednesday, Brandon Clarke coming off the bench
Memphis Grizzlies Xavier Tillman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tillman will get the start on Wednesday with Brandon Clarke moving to the bench. Our models expect Tillman to play 18.3 minutes against Portland. Tillman's Wednesday projection includes 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard starting for Clippers on Tuesday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kennard will get the start on Tuesday with Nicolas Batum moving to the bench. Our models expect Kennard to play 22.1 minutes against the Bulls. Kennard's Tuesday projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After logging just 20 minutes on Monday, Carter's status is now in limbo with a plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to see more time at the five if Carter Jr. is inactive versus a Philly unit ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (thumb) starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Jose Alvarado to bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. After sitting out on Sunday with a thumb ailment, McCollum will make the start at point guard. In a matchup versus a Denver unit allowing 48.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project McCollum to score 37.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) starting for Portland Monday; Drew Eubanks playing with second unit
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Jusuf Nurkic (calf) as their starting center for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nurkic missed a game with a calf issue, but will take his starting spot back from Drew Eubanks for tonight's game against the Hawks. Nurkic has a $7,500 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams playing with Memphis' second unit on Wednesday night
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams will come off the bench after Desmond Bane was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 19.2 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 12.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 6.7 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey operating in bench role for Clippers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Coffey will have second unit duties on Tuesday night after Paul George was named Los Angeles' starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 538.1 minutes this season, Coffey is averaging 0.55 FanDuel points per minute...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. After sitting in the first half of their back-to-back on Monday night, James will make his return in Madison Square Garden. In a matchup versus a Knicks' team ranked fourth in opposing true shooting percentage, numberFIre's models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Clippers on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Jones' Tuesday projection includes 7.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
Comments / 0