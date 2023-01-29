Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) back in Mavs' lineup Monday; Josh Green to play with second team
The Dallas Mavericks listed Luka Doncic (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic only ended up missing one full game after what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury. He'll take back his starting spot from Josh Green, who filled in for the star against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman starting on Wednesday, Brandon Clarke coming off the bench
Memphis Grizzlies Xavier Tillman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Tillman will get the start on Wednesday with Brandon Clarke moving to the bench. Our models expect Tillman to play 18.3 minutes against Portland. Tillman's Wednesday projection includes 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams playing with Memphis' second unit on Wednesday night
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams will come off the bench after Desmond Bane was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 19.2 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 12.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 6.7 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Warriors on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Golden State. Gordon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Daniel Gafford (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gafford continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against Detroit. Gafford's Wednesday projection includes 10.9...
numberfire.com
Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After logging just 20 minutes on Monday, Carter's status is now in limbo with a plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to see more time at the five if Carter Jr. is inactive versus a Philly unit ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vincent will suit up in a second unit role after the 26-year old was listed with right ankle inflammation. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 13.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Clippers on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Jones' Tuesday projection includes 7.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
Comments / 0