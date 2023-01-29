Read full article on original website
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
Bill to cut Nashville city center funding calls into question tax plan for new $2.2B Titans stadium
(The Center Square) – A new proposed bill in the Tennessee not only proposes cutting some of the state tax funding to pay debt on the Music City Center, but it also calls into question plans to build a new $2.2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium. Senate Bill 648, filed Thursday by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, on behalf of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, would change the way taxes flow to Metro Nashville to pay debt from the Music City Center, which opened in 2013....
Crash course in zoning offered to residents amidst Belle Meade Plaza changes
A meeting on Monday night will give residents an overview of the zoning and land use policies that allow dramatic changes to properties in Nashville.
Department of Labor Cites U.S. Postal Service With 16 Violations at 3 Tennessee Facilities
NASHVILLE, TN – The U.S. Department of Labor has found the U.S. Postal Service exposed workers to struck-by, electrical, crushing, fire and other health hazards at facilities in Columbia, Knoxville and Nashville. As a result of three inspections, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the mail carrier...
chattanoogacw.com
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
fox17.com
Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year
School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
Tennessee Tribune
YWCA Hosts 31st Academy for Women of Achievement Celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee hosted its 31st annual Academy for Women of Achievement celebration with a cocktail reception and pinning ceremony at the Music City Center Davidson Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 26. The 31st AWA honorees are: Jean Ann Banker, Community Volunteer; Hannah Paramore Breen,...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Six Tennessee Youth Win Beef Heifer Scholarship
30Murfreesboro, TN—Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
tennesseelookout.com
Hearing set on suit brought by former vaccine chief against Tennessee Department of Health
A federal judge in Nashville has set a hearing for March 10 to consider competing claims in a lawsuit brought by former Tennessee vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus, whose highly publicized ouster from state government during the pandemic came amidst political pushback on vaccinating teens. Fiscus is seeking a so-called “name...
Grundy County Herald
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Tennessee
In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million, create more than 275 new jobs in Williamson County. Company will open first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.
Tennessee Tribune
United Street Tours Launches Civil Rights Tour of Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. – United Street Tours, a Nashville-based touring company showcasing the hidden history of the area, announced today the launch of the Civil Rights Tour of Nashville. After a 20-month pause in operations during the pandemic, the Black woman-owned small business is re-starting local history tours designed to educate, inform, and inspire racial awareness.
Tennessee Tribune
Black Tie Affair Hosts Hatcher Family Honors
FRANKLIN, TN — The African-American Heritage Society of Williamson. County starts celebrating Black History Month with its annual Black Tie Affair on. Saturday when it honors a family with deep roots in the county. The Hatcher family from the Arno-College Grove area on Owen Hill Road is the. pioneer...
wgnsradio.com
Snow Patrol Closings & Cancellations: Rutherford Co. & City Schools CLOSED Wednesday - SEE MORE
UPDATED at 7:20AM: List of School Closings in the Rutherford County Area (Includes Bedford County): Due to the icy weather and potential for slick roads, especially over bridges and in some of the more rural areas, this has lead to closings and cancellations on the WGNS Snow Patrol Report. RUTHERFORD...
The Daily South
10 Heavenly Repurposed Churches Across The South
Once abandoned places of worship, deserted churches across the South have taken on glorious new purposes. Keeping with the cannon, these beautiful churches have been resurrected. They’re now gorgeous places to gather, enjoy a meal, or spend a night—and we dare say that their second-comings are even more stunning. Rich with history and brimming with remarkable remnants of their past-lives, these restored churches are now impressive restaurants and hotels that live up to their locale.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
fox17.com
'Disappointing' actions lead to indefinite suspension of Vanderbilt's Sigma Chi fraternity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Sigma Chi has voted to suspend their chapter at Vanderbilt University, the fraternity announced this week. The Executive Committee says it comes amid "accountability issues" and "disappointing" actions among members. "The members' actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity's values, and the [committee] was left with...
Body retrieved from fire tower in Maury County
A body was retrieved from a fire tower last night in Sante Fe, Maury County. Officials responded to the scene at 7:00 p.m.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: Stay back 100 feet? Here’s the truth about dump truck liability on Tennessee roads.
There’s no stress like that of driving behind a dump truck — especially if the grimy vehicle boasts signs like “Keep back 100 feet” and “Not responsible for any damage.”. So you grip the steering wheel extra tight and try to keep back. You might...
