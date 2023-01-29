ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Bill to cut Nashville city center funding calls into question tax plan for new $2.2B Titans stadium

(The Center Square) – A new proposed bill in the Tennessee not only proposes cutting some of the state tax funding to pay debt on the Music City Center, but it also calls into question plans to build a new $2.2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium. Senate Bill 648, filed Thursday by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, on behalf of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, would change the way taxes flow to Metro Nashville to pay debt from the Music City Center, which opened in 2013....
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year

School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

YWCA Hosts 31st Academy for Women of Achievement Celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee hosted its 31st annual Academy for Women of Achievement celebration with a cocktail reception and pinning ceremony at the Music City Center Davidson Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 26. The 31st AWA honorees are: Jean Ann Banker, Community Volunteer; Hannah Paramore Breen,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Six Tennessee Youth Win Beef Heifer Scholarship

30Murfreesboro, TN—Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

United Street Tours Launches Civil Rights Tour of Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. – United Street Tours, a Nashville-based touring company showcasing the hidden history of the area, announced today the launch of the Civil Rights Tour of Nashville. After a 20-month pause in operations during the pandemic, the Black woman-owned small business is re-starting local history tours designed to educate, inform, and inspire racial awareness.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black Tie Affair Hosts Hatcher Family Honors

FRANKLIN, TN — The African-American Heritage Society of Williamson. County starts celebrating Black History Month with its annual Black Tie Affair on. Saturday when it honors a family with deep roots in the county. The Hatcher family from the Arno-College Grove area on Owen Hill Road is the. pioneer...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
The Daily South

10 Heavenly Repurposed Churches Across The South

Once abandoned places of worship, deserted churches across the South have taken on glorious new purposes. Keeping with the cannon, these beautiful churches have been resurrected. They’re now gorgeous places to gather, enjoy a meal, or spend a night—and we dare say that their second-comings are even more stunning. Rich with history and brimming with remarkable remnants of their past-lives, these restored churches are now impressive restaurants and hotels that live up to their locale.
NASHVILLE, TN

