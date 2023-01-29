ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Denver 122, New Orleans 113

Percentages: FG .494, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Jones 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Alvarado 1-3, Graham 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Murphy III 1-5, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Graham, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 4, McCollum 3, Alvarado 2, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Nance Jr., Valanciunas).
Porterville Recorder

WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62

Percentages: FG .379, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Whitaker 2-4, Yap 2-7, Hill 1-1, Baker 1-4, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 0-1, Moore 0-1, Vasquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 11 (Baker 4, Colimerio...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 75, NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .429, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bradley 3-8, Seiko 2-4, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Trammell 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, LeDee, Seiko). Steals: 3 (Trammell 2, Seiko). Technical Fouls: Trammell, 15:46...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

Massner leads Western Illinois against Denver after 30-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Denver is eighth in...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Buttrey on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Danny Lehmann bench coach, Aaron Bates hitting coach and Bob Green field coordinator. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Delino DeShields manager for Harrisburg (EL). Named Rafael Ozuna manager/infield and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy