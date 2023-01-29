ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Denver 122, New Orleans 113

Percentages: FG .494, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Jones 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Alvarado 1-3, Graham 1-4, Ingram 1-4, Murphy III 1-5, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Graham, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Ingram 4, McCollum 3, Alvarado 2, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Nance Jr., Valanciunas).
Wyoming 85, Fresno St. 62

FRESNO ST. (7-14) Andre 2-6 2-3 6, Baker 3-9 3-3 10, Hill 4-6 2-2 11, Colimerio 3-8 2-2 9, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 4-9 2-4 10, Yap 3-9 0-0 8, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Vasquez 0-2 0-0 0, Gorton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 11-14 62.
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
Massner leads Western Illinois against Denver after 30-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Denver is eighth in...
SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m. Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Saturday's Games.

