Denver 122, New Orleans 113
NEW ORLEANS (113) Ingram 5-17 5-6 16, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 14, Valanciunas 5-9 0-1 10, Jones 6-8 7-8 21, McCollum 7-19 5-5 21, Marshall 1-3 2-2 4, Hernangomez 3-3 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 6-7 1-2 13, Alvarado 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 21-25 113. DENVER...
NEVADA 75, NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bradley 3-8, Seiko 2-4, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Trammell 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, LeDee, Seiko). Steals: 3 (Trammell 2, Seiko). Technical Fouls: Trammell, 15:46...
