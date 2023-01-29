ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
NEVADA 75, NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .429, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bradley 3-8, Seiko 2-4, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Trammell 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, LeDee, Seiko). Steals: 3 (Trammell 2, Seiko). Technical Fouls: Trammell, 15:46...
WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62

Percentages: FG .379, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Whitaker 2-4, Yap 2-7, Hill 1-1, Baker 1-4, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 0-1, Moore 0-1, Vasquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 11 (Baker 4, Colimerio...
Denver 122, New Orleans 113

NEW ORLEANS (113) Ingram 5-17 5-6 16, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 14, Valanciunas 5-9 0-1 10, Jones 6-8 7-8 21, McCollum 7-19 5-5 21, Marshall 1-3 2-2 4, Hernangomez 3-3 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 6-7 1-2 13, Alvarado 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 21-25 113. DENVER...
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m. Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Saturday's Games.

