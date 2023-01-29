Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Officials Identify 80-Year-Old Haverhill Man as Victim of Saturday Afternoon Fire
Eighty-year-old Richard Wallace has been identified as the victim of Saturday afternoon’s apartment fire in Haverhill and “smoking materials” is listed as the official cause of the fire. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Essex County District Attorney Paul F....
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
whdh.com
WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
whdh.com
Police identify suspect wanted in connection with fatal Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are searching for a 32-year-old man believed to be a former Brockton Dollar Tree worker, who allegedly shot two men at the store Tuesday, killing one. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced that authorities were seeking Luis Soto, who was identified...
whdh.com
Norwood PD: Officers, SWAT unit respond to ‘barricaded subject’ at hotel
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit have been responding to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were first called to the Hampton Inn...
newbedfordguide.com
23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store
“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
whdh.com
Firefighters rescue five children from burning home in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out. “The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were...
whdh.com
Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.
nbcboston.com
Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury. Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday. Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds. When he...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
NECN
Woman Arrested After Police Chase Through Several NH Towns
A woman was arrested late Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, after allegedly leading police on a chase that went through several towns. The chase began in Farmington about 10:27, state police said. That's when a state trooper attempted to stop the Honda Civic for speeding and a registration violation.
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
whdh.com
Police: One person killed, another wounded after shooting at store in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a victim was killed and another was wounded after a shooting at a store. Police said officers responded to the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. A police spokesperson told 7NEWS a...
WMUR.com
Substance that prompted evacuation of federal building in Concord not hazardous, FBI says
CONCORD, N.H. — The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated about 8 a.m. Tuesday because of a possible hazardous substance. The incident involved an unattended item with an unknown substance that warranted a hazardous materials response "in an abundance of caution," according to the FBI. Multiple agencies,...
whdh.com
‘Everybody in this city should be outraged’: Mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police. As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler...
Child seriously injured after falling from multi-story building in Manchester, N.H.
A young child was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a multi-story building in Manchester, N.H., according to officials.
nbcboston.com
Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
