2 men charged in 2019 killing of transgender woman in South Carolina
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two […]
Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
2 dead in South Carolina murder-suicide, coroner’s office says
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
South Carolina man wanted on multiple charges, including criminal solicitation of a minor, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is wanted for criminal solicitation of a minor. Deputies said Antwon McCoy is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Greenwood County. According to deputies, he was originally placed...
Authorities searching for 2 drug trafficking suspects tied to 'Ghost Face Gangsters'
BRUNSWICK, GA (WACH) — Two men are wanted by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Georgia and in South Carolina after officials said they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with more 70 other people. Agents with the FBI asked the public to be on the look out...
Murdaugh defense team pushes back on alleged ‘I did him so bad’ statement
Alex Murdaugh's defense team say their client was misquoted while the jury was shown his second recorded interview with law enforcement days after his wife and son were murdered.
Nearly 900 marijuana plants seized in Lesslie warehouse – Rock Hill man charged
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse they say was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation. The York County Multi jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit charged 43 year old Jonathan Hallman with 1 count of trafficking marijuana plants, 1 count of trafficking marijuana, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful Neglect Towards a Child. Officials say Hallman’s 16 year old son was present with him at the growing operation.
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Murdaugh trial: Prosecutors imply Murdaugh picked up wife's phone, called it after she died
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's defense team on Tuesday continued to attack the integrity of SLED's investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused of killing them at the family's hunting estate in June 2021. "Have you ever found the murder weapons, to your knowledge?"...
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property
In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville. Week Two of Trial...
Man running from police, crashes into Greenville Co. home
A driver running from police crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
Greenwood Police Department warns drivers of 'prank' that can damage your car
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Police in Greenwood, South Carolina, are warning drivers about a "prank" that can be dangerous and cause damage to cars. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Police said they have gotten reports of nails, screws, and other sharp objects apparently being embedded in what...
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
Coroner investigating after man found dead inside Elbert Co. home
ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Coroner’s Office said investigation is underway after a man was found dead as a result of violence on Jan. 27. The coroner said the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:21 p.m. for an unresponsive person at an address along Hester Road. Upon arrival, deputies requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in further investigating this incident.
