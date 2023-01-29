ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 17

Related
FOX Carolina

Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
EASLEY, SC
cn2.com

Nearly 900 marijuana plants seized in Lesslie warehouse – Rock Hill man charged

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse they say was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation. The York County Multi jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit charged 43 year old Jonathan Hallman with 1 count of trafficking marijuana plants, 1 count of trafficking marijuana, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful Neglect Towards a Child. Officials say Hallman’s 16 year old son was present with him at the growing operation.
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property

In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville. Week Two of Trial...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner investigating after man found dead inside Elbert Co. home

ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Coroner’s Office said investigation is underway after a man was found dead as a result of violence on Jan. 27. The coroner said the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:21 p.m. for an unresponsive person at an address along Hester Road. Upon arrival, deputies requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in further investigating this incident.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy