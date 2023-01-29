ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland Nation

'Big club with a great fanbase' - Fulham boss Marco Silva gives Sunderland verdict

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Nation
Sunderland Nation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgU3R_0kUuAObV00

What did Fulham boss Marco Silva make of Sunderland? Not a lot, as it happens.

Fulham boss Marco Silva described Sunderland as a ‘big club with a great fanbase,’ although he seemed less impressed by the Black Cats on the pitch.

Sunderland held the Premier League side to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup fourth round, with Tom Cairney cancelling out Jack Clarke’s early opener.

It was a pulsating cup tie though which pretty much everyone seemed to enjoy – except Silva.

"Typical FA Cup match,” Silva said after the game. “We knew we would face a big club with a great fanbase.

“It was a too open for a manager to like and we gave a goal too early. In our offensive part we were dominant. We created enough chances to score but gave them more chances than we would like.

"We were not able to win the game this afternoon so have to do the job in 10-15 days away from home."

Despite him clearly being impressed with the Sunderland support, he was less forthcoming in praise for the Sunderland players.

In fact, he seemed to feel like everything Sunderland got was a result of something his side did badly rather than something the visitors did well.

“We conceded a cheap goal but overall in the game I think we’ve created enough chances to score more goals. On the other side I think we gave many opportunities for them to score as well and some counter-attacks where we gave the ball away in certain moments.

“We lost some important challenges and that was the part of the game I didn’t like.”

Read more Sunderland news

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Deals that did not happen: Tiémoué Bakayoko, Omari Hutchinson, Xavier Simons

Chelsea’s frantic transfer window still managed to leave a few deals on the cutting room floor, and that’s not including the possibility that Hakim Ziyech has to trudge back to Stamford Bridge with his tail tucked but hackles raised, after his loan move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through at the last minute due to some errors in the paperwork (PSG are in the process of appealing that, so we’ll see).
BBC

'Nobody is bigger than the club'

Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
NBC Sports

Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?

USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald

Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
CBS Sports

When does soccer's winter transfer window close for Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and more?

The winter transfer window in January is nearly closed as Europe's biggest leagues are to formalize their squads for the rest of the season, with any last-minute incorporations needing to officially arrive by Tuesday after different times. All eyes are on Enzo Fernandez and his potential move from Benfica to Chelsea, while American talent is also on the move with Weston McKennie set to be announced as a Leeds United player. The market is in its final hours, but when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues?
The Guardian

Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City

Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC

Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted

BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Nation

New York State
105
Followers
631
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

SunderlandNation brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Sunderland AFC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/sunderland/

Comments / 0

Community Policy