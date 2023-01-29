Toms River Council honored town planner Dave Roberts on his retirement. Roberts was instrumental in much of the Toms River downtown redevelopment as well as the current VA center project which has been years in the making. Roberts has been with Toms River for 6 years. "This is an extraordinary community," Roberts said, adding that he thought he understood Toms River before working at the township because he used to drive through daily on his work commute. "I couldn't have asked to be in a better place," he concluded.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO