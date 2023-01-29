Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game
A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.
Anthony Johnson dismissed from Rutgers football team
Rutgers is down a player as former four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson is no longer with the team. The true freshman played in four games last season and head coach Greg Schiano offered a statement on his status. “Anthony Johnson has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers baseball freshman named Preseason B1G Freshman of the Year
Rutgers baseball freshman Hugh Pinkney was named the B1G Preseason Freshman of the Year Tuesday. Pinkney, who committed to Rutgers in July of 2022, was drafted in the 17th round of the most recent MLB Draft but decided to turn it down and play for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers fans...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Unions say Chris Christie's labor legacy playing out in Rutgers University contract talks
These sorts of strikes are spreading at other major universities across the country.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
VA Clinic Likely To Be Named After Toms River Hero
TOMS RIVER – How does the Leonard G. “Bud” Lomell Outpatient Clinic sound? Local officials feel that it’s a pretty good bet that the new facility being built will be named after the World War II hero from Toms River. The official address is 1051 Hooper...
Discover a fantastic historic park with 14 miles of hiking trails in New Jersey
I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out...
lnnnews.com
Toms River Council Bids Farewell to Planner Dave Roberts
Toms River Council honored town planner Dave Roberts on his retirement. Roberts was instrumental in much of the Toms River downtown redevelopment as well as the current VA center project which has been years in the making. Roberts has been with Toms River for 6 years. "This is an extraordinary community," Roberts said, adding that he thought he understood Toms River before working at the township because he used to drive through daily on his work commute. "I couldn't have asked to be in a better place," he concluded.
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
Ocean County Native Wins $25K National Pizza Recipe Prize
TOMS RIVER – Home chef Sean Duffield of Toms River was recently named the winner of Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Perfect Your Pizza competition. Sean was awarded a grand prize of $25,000 for his thin-crust pie topped with three cheeses, apples, caramelized onion and fennel, paired with Coppola’s Diamond Collection Prosecco.
Yahoo Sports
5 Jersey Shore spots to order your Super Bowl chicken wings
Is a Super Bowl party even a Super Bowl party without chicken wings?. The combination is one of our favorites, but we wondered — how did it happen?. It seems the pairing came about after sports bars, which favored wings because they were affordable at the time, began opening across the country in the 1980s. Then came the Buffalo Bills' four 1990s Super Bowl appearances, which brought national attention to the New York-born Buffalo wing.
To honor Staten Island Vietnam War hero, two West Brighton taverns will snap handcuffs at bar foot rails to laud Marine Corps major | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fifty-five years ago — on Jan. 31, 1968 — at Hue City, South Vietnam, while trying to reinforce the Military Assistance Command Headquarters there, a U.S. Marine Corps major from Staten Island became a hero. Walter Michael Murphy Jr.. who grew up in...
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey
You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County
MONMOUTH COUNTY – Five lucky tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those five tickets were sold in Monmouth County, at Welsh Farms located at 22 Wall Street in West Long Branch. The winning numbers for...
5 Candidates Challenging Assembly Seats
OCEAN COUNTY – Incumbents DiAnne Gove and Brian Rumpf face at least five challengers for the Republican line in the state’s 9th Legislative District Assembly race. Four of the five are past or present mayors in southern Ocean County communities. Both Lacey Mayor Tim McDonald and Committeeman Mark Dykoff, a past Lacey mayor, said they intend to meet with the GOP screening committee. Stafford Mayor Greg Myhre and former Barnegat Mayor John Novak have also announced their plans to seek approval for the GOP line.
Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023
MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
Families of those buried in Tinton Falls’ Ruffin Cemetery accuse operators of fraud and deceit
A small 200-year-old family cemetery in Tinton Falls had few burials for decades. But it's suddenly filling with the remains of hundreds of people from New York City and Long Island.
Comments / 0