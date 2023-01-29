ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game

A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.
ROSELLE, NJ
247Sports

Anthony Johnson dismissed from Rutgers football team

Rutgers is down a player as former four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson is no longer with the team. The true freshman played in four games last season and head coach Greg Schiano offered a statement on his status. “Anthony Johnson has been dismissed from the program due to a violation of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers baseball freshman named Preseason B1G Freshman of the Year

Rutgers baseball freshman Hugh Pinkney was named the B1G Preseason Freshman of the Year Tuesday. Pinkney, who committed to Rutgers in July of 2022, was drafted in the 17th round of the most recent MLB Draft but decided to turn it down and play for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers fans...
lnnnews.com

Toms River Council Bids Farewell to Planner Dave Roberts

Toms River Council honored town planner Dave Roberts on his retirement. Roberts was instrumental in much of the Toms River downtown redevelopment as well as the current VA center project which has been years in the making. Roberts has been with Toms River for 6 years. "This is an extraordinary community," Roberts said, adding that he thought he understood Toms River before working at the township because he used to drive through daily on his work commute. "I couldn't have asked to be in a better place," he concluded.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Yahoo Sports

5 Jersey Shore spots to order your Super Bowl chicken wings

Is a Super Bowl party even a Super Bowl party without chicken wings?. The combination is one of our favorites, but we wondered — how did it happen?. It seems the pairing came about after sports bars, which favored wings because they were affordable at the time, began opening across the country in the 1980s. Then came the Buffalo Bills' four 1990s Super Bowl appearances, which brought national attention to the New York-born Buffalo wing.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey

You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
MATAWAN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

5 Candidates Challenging Assembly Seats

OCEAN COUNTY – Incumbents DiAnne Gove and Brian Rumpf face at least five challengers for the Republican line in the state’s 9th Legislative District Assembly race. Four of the five are past or present mayors in southern Ocean County communities. Both Lacey Mayor Tim McDonald and Committeeman Mark Dykoff, a past Lacey mayor, said they intend to meet with the GOP screening committee. Stafford Mayor Greg Myhre and former Barnegat Mayor John Novak have also announced their plans to seek approval for the GOP line.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023

MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
MILLTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy