Montgomery County, PA

Local Politics | East Norriton Township Supervisor Jamila Winder favorite to be appointed Montgomery County Commissioner

 3 days ago
East Norriton’s Jamila Winder appointed to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners

As MoreThanTheCurve.com predicted on January 28th, the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas has voted to appoint Jamila Winder of East Norriton to fill the vacancy on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. The vacancy occurred when then Governor-elect Josh Shapiro appointed Dr. Val Arksooh to serve as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The term Winder has been appointed to fill concludes at the end of the year. Her appointment makes her the first female African-American to serve as a county commissioner in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

So How Generous Are We These Days in Delaware County?

Last May, about eight months ago, Delaware County ranked as the third most generous place in Pennsylvania, just behind Montgomery and Chester Counties, according to SmartAsset. So how are we doing now? According to an updated SmartAsset report, despite inflation and an unpredictable economy, we are holding steady when it...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group

Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County police are warning parents about the #OrbeezChallenge. What you need to know

Social media challenges are nothing new. Remember the 2014 mega viral #BucketIceChallenge where people recorded themselves dumping ice-cold water over their heads, and raised millions of dollars for ALS research in the process. TikTok has been the source of many of the most popular, painful and dangerous dares including the #FaceWaxChallenge (where you...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show

WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?

How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard

PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery

Chester Countyis home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

