Groton, CT

bee-news.com

Follow tips to avoid frozen water pipes

Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. For Middlebury, the forecast is for a low of -8° Friday night and 6° Saturday night (weather.com). In response, Connecticut Water has issued a frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday and is offering tips (see below) to keep pipes from freezing. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by water pipes freezing inside and outside the home.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire breaks out at commercial building in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Wallingford on Wednesday morning. The address was 21 Toelles Rd., which is listed as AMETEK Metals. There’s no word on injuries or a cause for the fire. It was also unclear how...
WALLINGFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

Is East Lyme, CT a Good Place to Live? (We have the Answer!)

If you’re considering a move to East Lyme, CT, you’re probably wondering, of course, if it’s a good place to live. There are so many items to consider when weighing out whether or not a town is going to be a good fit for you. Maybe you...
EAST LYME, CT
NECN

Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Bridge in Connecticut

A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
STRATFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot

I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
DANBURY, CT
firefighternation.com

After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In

North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Students say QU didn’t prepare them for South Quad construction. Here’s why.

Detours and delays marked the first week of Quinnipiac University’s spring 2023 semester as students, faculty and staff returned to campus amid ongoing South Quad construction. Construction on the three buildings encompassing the university’s South Quad project began shortly after the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester. The $293...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Tips on how to prepare for frigid temperatures later this week

(WFSB) - With frigid cold temperatures on the way later this week, Governor Ned Lamont has initiated the state’s severe cold weather protocol starting at noon on Thursday. Anyone in need of a place to stay warm during that time can call 211. It’s also an important reminder to...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost

GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property

A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
PRESTON, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo

2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

