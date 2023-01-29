Read full article on original website
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Teacher disciplinary processGuy SantostefanoValley Stream, NY
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
bee-news.com
Follow tips to avoid frozen water pipes
Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. For Middlebury, the forecast is for a low of -8° Friday night and 6° Saturday night (weather.com). In response, Connecticut Water has issued a frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday and is offering tips (see below) to keep pipes from freezing. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by water pipes freezing inside and outside the home.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Town Of Fairfield Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Connecticut. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Connecticut spots are:. Fairfield County: 2260 Kings Highway...
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
Eyewitness News
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Wallingford on Wednesday morning. The address was 21 Toelles Rd., which is listed as AMETEK Metals. There’s no word on injuries or a cause for the fire. It was also unclear how...
connecticutexplorer.com
Is East Lyme, CT a Good Place to Live? (We have the Answer!)
If you’re considering a move to East Lyme, CT, you’re probably wondering, of course, if it’s a good place to live. There are so many items to consider when weighing out whether or not a town is going to be a good fit for you. Maybe you...
NECN
Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Bridge in Connecticut
A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot
I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
firefighternation.com
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Students say QU didn’t prepare them for South Quad construction. Here’s why.
Detours and delays marked the first week of Quinnipiac University’s spring 2023 semester as students, faculty and staff returned to campus amid ongoing South Quad construction. Construction on the three buildings encompassing the university’s South Quad project began shortly after the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester. The $293...
Eyewitness News
Tips on how to prepare for frigid temperatures later this week
(WFSB) - With frigid cold temperatures on the way later this week, Governor Ned Lamont has initiated the state’s severe cold weather protocol starting at noon on Thursday. Anyone in need of a place to stay warm during that time can call 211. It’s also an important reminder to...
Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost
GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Young black bear may have caused syrup line damage at farm in Portland
VIDEO: With egg prices soaring, is it cheaper to own chickens?. With egg prices soaring, is it cheaper to own chickens?
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property
A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Trench Collapse Death: CT Contractor Must Pay Over $375K In OSHA Fines
A Manchester-based contractor faces over $375,000 in penalties for failing to protect a worker who died in a trench collapse on a construction site. The penalty was assigned to Botticello Inc. in connection to the July 22, 2022 death of East Windsor resident Dennis Slater, age 56, who was…
Eyewitness News
A 17-year old from Meriden heads back to school after a week in the hospital
MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 21, twelve calls came in about a fire on Bunker Ave. and Broad Street. The fire started on the first floor but travelled up fast. Meriden officials identified the minor as Mekhi McLean. When firefighters arrived, the fire had consumed...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo
2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
hqnn.org
Wildlife sightings are up in Hamden, but experts say the real danger is to the animals
During her first summer on the job, in 2022, Hamden’s Assistant Animal Control Officer Monica Vece responded to a wildlife call regarding the death of a “very beautiful, young” red-tailed hawk. “Unfortunately, he ate something that had (pesticide) in it and he passed away, and that’s unfortunately...
Manchester contractor faces $375K in OSHA fines after employee dies in trench collapse
A Manchester contractor faces more than $375,000 in fines after a federal investigation found it failed to provide legally required safeguards and ensure they were in place to prevent trench collapses that contributed to the death of an employee.
