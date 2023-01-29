ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 16

Antonez Atchley
3d ago

no water problem.. its a people problem.. too many out of staters moving here. putting properties where they shouldnt go then complaining about it. stay in California

Reply(1)
4
Related
kptv.com

Gov. Kotek announces budget priorities for 2023-25: Homelessness, addiction care and more

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek gave the public a first look at what she want’s the state’s budget to prioritize over the next two years. The governor is calling her budget proposal “Mission Focused” and it totals about $32.1 billion. This number is made up of the state’s general fund and lottery funds. This is a budget increase of 3 billion dollars from the last time Oregon’s wallet was debated in the state capital. Kotek said there will be no new tax increase and instead her budget will use more than $700 million that would go into the rainy day fund. But she made it clear at a press conference on Tuesday, the $2 billion already in Oregon’s rainy day fund will not be touched. Her budget focuses on three main categories, the housing and homeless crisis, mental health and addiction care, and education and childcare. Kotek said these are issues in the state both sides of the aisle can agree need to be urgently addressed.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge

Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget

The $32.1 billion state budget Gov. Tina Kotek proposed Tuesday redirects hundreds of millions of dollars that would have gone to the state’s reserves to build houses, teach kids to read and improve access to mental health services. Education and human services, including funding behavioral health and homelessness, make up a combined 75% of the […] The post Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that […] The post Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction

Renters and tenant advocates on Monday urged Oregon lawmakers to revive some pandemic eviction protections, while critics warned that restoring those regulations would make landlords raise rent or stop leasing altogether.  Senate Bill 799, discussed in the Senate Housing Committee, would postpone evictions for not paying rent for up to 60 days while tenants seek […] The post Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Douglas County Commissioner Boice testifies on Oregon House Bill 2253

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Recently, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was selected to testify before the Oregon State Legislature’s House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water regarding House Bill 2253: “Relating to Farm Use Land Used for Illegal Growing of Crops; Prescribing an Effective Date,” the County said in a news release.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue

STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
PORTLAND, OR
niemanreports.org

How Rising Temperatures Are Becoming a Labor Story

On a recent trip to Oregon, I found myself in sitting in a café with a group of Portland-area natives who were eager to enlighten a lifelong East Coaster like myself on Pacific Northwest. I droned on about the rain — I had yet to see the sun on my visit — to which my tablemates assured me that the long, overcast winters were worth summers spent on the coast or in the mountains. But that reassurance came with caveats: Summers in Oregon are pleasant, but only before fire season renders the air unbreathable, or the next triple-digit heat wave hits the state.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It

I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System

One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
OREGON STATE
Chiropractic Economics

Chiropractor roles expand if Oregon bill passes

Health care staffing shortages in Oregon are forcing a slew of new proposed measures for 2023, one of which is a legislative proposal allowing chiropractors to be listed as medical providers qualified to be attending physicians in workers compensation claims. House Bill 3150 would also “remove limits on duration of...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy