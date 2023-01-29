SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek gave the public a first look at what she want’s the state’s budget to prioritize over the next two years. The governor is calling her budget proposal “Mission Focused” and it totals about $32.1 billion. This number is made up of the state’s general fund and lottery funds. This is a budget increase of 3 billion dollars from the last time Oregon’s wallet was debated in the state capital. Kotek said there will be no new tax increase and instead her budget will use more than $700 million that would go into the rainy day fund. But she made it clear at a press conference on Tuesday, the $2 billion already in Oregon’s rainy day fund will not be touched. Her budget focuses on three main categories, the housing and homeless crisis, mental health and addiction care, and education and childcare. Kotek said these are issues in the state both sides of the aisle can agree need to be urgently addressed.

