Brie Larson Once Shared Being Rejected in Past Movie Auditions Inspired Her Performance in ‘Room’

By Antonio Stallings
 3 days ago

Brie Larson went through a lot of preparation for her Oscar-winning role in Room . To deliver on one of her most critically acclaimed performances, she felt she might have drawn from her past failures in Hollywood.

How Brie Larson ended up in ‘Room’

Brie Larson | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Room was a 2015 feature directed by filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson and adapted from the novel of the same name. The film followed the life of a kidnapped young mother raising her child inside of a confined space. Larson would eventually end up in the role as the mother Ma, but she was initially the furthest thing from Abrahamson’s mind.

“Once we realized the movie was really going to happen, we started thinking in a concrete way about casting and drawing up a very short, short list of interesting actresses of the right age to play Ma,” Abrahamson once said in an interview with KCET . “Someone in the office said, ‘By the way, you should check out this film, Short Term 12 . It’s really good and there’s an amazing actress in it.'”

Abrahamson was reluctant to listen to the suggestion at first. But later he’d watch Short Term 12 , and was impressed with Larson after seeing her in the feature.

“I had a couple of hours, and there was a DVD, so I watched it, and I realized what an extraordinary actor Brie is. I met her in L.A. We were supposed to talk for half an hour, and we talked for about four hours,” he said.

This might have been a surprise to Larson. The young actor was already a fan of the book Room was based on. But she didn’t imagine herself in the main role as Ma when reading it.

“I never pictured that it would be my face,” she told Collider about the character.

Her preparation and dedication to the role may have proven that she was the perfect choice for Ma.

Brie Larson felt her past auditions helped her with ‘Room’

As is the case with many actors, making it in Hollywood wasn’t an easy feat for Larson. The Marvel star didn’t even want to be reminded at one point about all the roles she missed out on.

“The one I’ve been thinking about a lot is…I don’t even want to know how many times I’ve auditioned for things,” she once said in an interview with Thrillist . “Like, I’m sure it’s close to tens of thousands of auditions since I was seven until now. And if you look at my IMDb, I didn’t get ten thousand jobs, so imagine all of those no’s, and how many times that really hurt, being told that I was too tall or I was too short or I didn’t have blue eyes.”

She asserted that all of the rejection she experienced brought her a lot of distress as a young actor. After the success of her career, however, Larson looked back on those rejections as a blessing in disguise. So much so she doubted she could do roles as heavy as Room without her past rejections.

“All of those pains, all of those times that it took me through some sort of dark night of the soul, are the reasons why I can do a Room , the reason why I can do a Short Term 12 ,” she said. “If I was some person who had never experienced pain in their life, imagine how confusing it would be to play a dramatic role.”

Brie Larson once named all of the projects she was rejected for

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

