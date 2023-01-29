Tyler Kleven suspended for series finale against Miami after change to Friday's box score

Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
Providence vs Xavier Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Providence vs Xavier prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 1. Record: Xavier (17-5), Providence (17-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
valleynewslive.com
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
valleynewslive.com
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) – The United States Air Force made a big announcement Tuesday concerning a chunk of land acquired by a Chinese company in Grand Forks. So, what’s next for the $700 million proposed corn milling plant in northeastern North Dakota?. Senator Scott Meyer says the...
kvrr.com
Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25.00 per month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type one diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease and the only thing that they...
KNOX News Radio
Trial next stop for GF murder suspect
A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF Growth Fund…jobs…Medora horses
——— The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from the 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December.
Three people injured in head-on crash in Cass County
The 37-year-old and 46-year-old were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and were later allowed to leave.
valleynewslive.com
‘People do care’: Emerado educator battling Stage III cancer is shown love and support
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michelle Carrera is a para-professional who loves to be among her students at the Emerado school. However, life dealt her a curve-ball as she now faces a battle against Stage III lung cancer. “There’s a mutant, a rare mutant called EGFR and basically it’s...
