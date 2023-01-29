ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Tyler Kleven suspended for series finale against Miami after change to Friday's box score

By Brad Elliott Schlossman, Grand Forks Herald
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo Sports

Providence vs Xavier Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Providence vs Xavier prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 1. Record: Xavier (17-5), Providence (17-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
PROVIDENCE, RI
valleynewslive.com

Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
kvrr.com

Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25.00 per month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type one diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease and the only thing that they...
HILLSBORO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Trial next stop for GF murder suspect

A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF Growth Fund…jobs…Medora horses

——— The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from the 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy