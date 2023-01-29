Tyler Kleven suspended for series finale against Miami after change to Friday's box score

——— The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from the 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO