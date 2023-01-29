Is a Super Bowl party even a Super Bowl party without chicken wings?. The combination is one of our favorites, but we wondered — how did it happen?. It seems the pairing came about after sports bars, which favored wings because they were affordable at the time, began opening across the country in the 1980s. Then came the Buffalo Bills' four 1990s Super Bowl appearances, which brought national attention to the New York-born Buffalo wing.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO