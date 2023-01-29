Ice catch!: More than 2,300 brave subzero temps for annual Devils Lake ice fishing tournament

CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Carrington woman, running an unlicensed daycare in Carrington, has been charged with the murder of an infant and the abuse of another child. The Foster County State’s Attorney says on Sept. 26, 2022, first responders were called to Patricia Wick’s house for an unresponsive 5-month-old boy.

