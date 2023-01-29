Ice catch!: More than 2,300 brave subzero temps for annual Devils Lake ice fishing tournament

Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Devils Lake ski jump
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not the Olympics, but the ski jump in Devils Lake gave North Dakotans a thrill back in the 1930s. In 1996, Cliff Naylor talked to a resident there about the excitement and danger the ski jump brought their town. The ski jump closed...
gowatertown.net
Unlicensed daycare provider in North Dakota charged with murder, abuse
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Carrington woman, running an unlicensed daycare in Carrington, has been charged with the murder of an infant and the abuse of another child. The Foster County State’s Attorney says on Sept. 26, 2022, first responders were called to Patricia Wick’s house for an unresponsive 5-month-old boy.
