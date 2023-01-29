Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say

Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday.

The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD.

Sgt. Ward said the female victim told officers she was kidnapped from her work on Friday and taken to the suspect, Jeffrey Gray's apartment. The victim said Gray held her against her will at his apartment, beat her and strangled her.

Police say the victim, who is pregnant, was able to escape once the victim left. She went to her mother's house nearby, where police say Gray has a history of violence.

By 6:30 p.m., officers located Gray as he returned to his apartment near 8200 E. 24th St. and the pursuit began.

Sgt. Ward said TPD was assisted by OHP and a police helicopter during the chase.

Police say the pursuit continued through North Tulsa and Gray drove the wrong way on I-244 and reached speeds over 100 MPH before he crashed near the Osage Casino and ran before the car caught fire.

Police said Gray ran from the car to the casino, but a K9 Officer caught him before he got there.

Gray is being booked into jail for charges including kidnapping, eluding and domestic strangulation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.