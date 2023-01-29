Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Navasota Examiner
Hunter accused of shooting roommate
BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
Navasota Examiner
Two shot on Texas 6
Two Navasota men were shot in what appeared to be a targeted shooting on Texas 6 northbound Monday evening in Navasota. Navasota Police responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m., Jan. 30, south of the FM 3090 overpass. Two male victims were transported to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital and were released later that night.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two shot in incident off Texas 6 in Navasota
The Navasota Police Department closed portions of northbound Texas 6 and diverted traffic Monday night after a shooting left two occupants of a vehicle with gunshot wounds and the suspect fled the scene in another vehicle. The incident took place near Martha's Bloomers garden center, according to a Navasota Police...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN ON A WARRANT
A Brenham man turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday morning. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 4:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a subject on location wishing to turn himself in on a warrant. Cpl. Guerra met with Daron White, 34 of Brenham, and booked him into the Washington County Jail on warrant for Theft of Property less than $2500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
KWTX
Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County
REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
KWTX
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
KWTX
Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas. The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26. She was...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Crash reported on overpass at Highway 79 and Highway 6 in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a vehicle crash on the overpass at Highway 79 and Highway 6. In a special alert around 6:50 Wednesday morning, the agency also said they have several reports of branches and trees on roads. There have also reportedly been at least three transformers that have sparked and caught fire.
KBTX.com
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Authorities have reported that the girl was located safely Saturday afternoon. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for a 16-year-old girl. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway on Thursday morning. Authorities believe...
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
texashsfootball.com
3 Former Texas HS Football Players Die in Police Chase
After fleeing the police, three former Cameron High School students perished in a crash on US 190 on Thursday. Graduates Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas 21, all passed away on impact. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety Press release deputies attempted to stop the...
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
mocomotive.com
Willis man who claimed self-defense sentenced to 75 years in fatal shooting of unarmed teen
Despite handwritten pleas to a judge to drop a murder charge, a Montgomery County jury convicted a Willis man for killing 17-year-old Keimauri Rogers in February 2022. Sherman Dewayne Griffin III, 25, was convicted of murder Jan. 26 and sentenced to 75 years after claiming the shooting was self-defense. Griffin requested 435th state District Judge Patty Maginnis issue his sentence.
kwhi.com
FIVE INJURED IN NAVASOTA TRAFFIC CRASH
Five people were hospitalized after a traffic crash in Navasota on Sunday. Navasota Police were dispatched around 2:30pm to State Highway 6 near the Business 6 split, where officers located a single vehicle under the Business 6 overpass. Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 6, and left...
KBTX.com
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
Comments / 1