Porterville Recorder
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
NEW ORLEANS (113) Ingram 5-17 5-6 16, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 14, Valanciunas 5-9 0-1 10, Jones 6-8 7-8 21, McCollum 7-19 5-5 21, Marshall 1-3 2-2 4, Hernangomez 3-3 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 6-7 1-2 13, Alvarado 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 21-25 113. DENVER...
WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62
Percentages: FG .379, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Whitaker 2-4, Yap 2-7, Hill 1-1, Baker 1-4, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 0-1, Moore 0-1, Vasquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell). Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 11 (Baker 4, Colimerio...
NEVADA 75, NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bradley 3-8, Seiko 2-4, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Trammell 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, LeDee, Seiko). Steals: 3 (Trammell 2, Seiko). Technical Fouls: Trammell, 15:46...
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
Oakland hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Chong Qui's 31-point game
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Damian Chong Qui scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 79-74 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings. The Golden Grizzlies are 5-3 on their home...
Wednesday's Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Buttrey on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Danny Lehmann bench coach, Aaron Bates hitting coach and Bob Green field coordinator. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Delino DeShields manager for Harrisburg (EL). Named Rafael Ozuna manager/infield and...
