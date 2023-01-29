Read full article on original website
UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
Marcus McKinley serving life in prison seeks his release
Jan. 31—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was convicted in 2013 of first-degree murder in the death of his child's mother and sentenced to life in prison without mercy was seeking a habeas corpus release Monday in circuit court. Marcus McKinley of Princeton, who is currently serving...
West Virginia animal shelter in code-red status
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, some animals may […]
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
New bill would prevent Medicaid and CHIP paying for child and adult transgender surgeries
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill, if passed, would prohibit certain payments for transgender surgeries. HB 3097 was introduced on Friday, preventing Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) payments for certain prohibited medical practices. The bill would ban Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries.
GRAPHIC | WSAZ obtains officer-involved shooting body camera
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ obtained a copy of a recent officer-involved shooting body-camera video through a Freedom of Information Request. A Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a suspect earlier this month, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney. The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s...
As donations pour in, fire victims given opportunity to shop for free at Mountain Mission
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is a mixed bag of feelings for Jacqueline Toler. As someone who was displaced by the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston, she feels grateful for the outpouring of support, but the shock of starting over is daunting. “It’s not really hit me," Toler said....
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
Man barricades inside bathroom after woman woke up mad, started scratching and biting him
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she woke up in a bad mood and started scratching and biting a man, resulting in him barricading himself inside a bathroom. Fayette County deputies say they responded to Boomer after a man called 911 saying he was...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
Judge Goldston announces retirement, news comes one week after House of Delegates introduces resolution for her impeachment
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County Family Court Judge with nearly 30 years of experience on the bench has resigned. Judge Louise E Goldston, who was serving as a Judge of the Family Court of the 13th Circuit for Raleigh and Wyoming Counties, filed the notice of her retirement on Monday, January 30, only a week after the House of Delegates introduced a resolution for her impeachment. Sponsors of House Resolution 6 say Goldston violated a Raleigh County citizen’s constitutional rights. According to the resolution, this happened in March of 2020 when Goldston conducted a warrantless search of the man’s home.
West Virginia authorities looking for burglary suspect
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an alleged burglary suspect who was caught on camera. Sheriff Mike Fridley says deputies received reports of burglaries in the Workman Road area of Lansing, West Virginia. The reports were made over the last two days, Sheriff Fridley says. Deputies released a […]
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Hazardous road conditions reported
(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
