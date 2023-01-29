BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County Family Court Judge with nearly 30 years of experience on the bench has resigned. Judge Louise E Goldston, who was serving as a Judge of the Family Court of the 13th Circuit for Raleigh and Wyoming Counties, filed the notice of her retirement on Monday, January 30, only a week after the House of Delegates introduced a resolution for her impeachment. Sponsors of House Resolution 6 say Goldston violated a Raleigh County citizen’s constitutional rights. According to the resolution, this happened in March of 2020 when Goldston conducted a warrantless search of the man’s home.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO