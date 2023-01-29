Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Sixth Memphis police officer relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
Memphis Fire Department fires three following Tyre Nichols death
Three Memphis, Tennessee fire department members were terminated on Monday for failing to give Tyre Nichols an adequate assessment.
Man charged with murder after running over another man with his SUV, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Saturday night after another man ran over him with an SUV, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they found Krishun Smith underneath a black 2005 GMC Envoy on Sunrise Street in Frayser around 10:15 p.m. on January 28, 2023. Smith...
Tennessee sheriff opens new investigation into two deputies after Tyre Nichols bodycam video release
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. announced Friday evening that he has ordered an internal investigation, following the release of a bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' injuries.
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
KGUN 9 Tucson News
Tucson Police Chief makes statement on Tyre Nichols case
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar released a statement following further investigation into the Tyre Nichols case.
Gov. Polis, multiple law enforcement agencies react to release of Tyre Nichols' footage
Multiple law enforcement agencies and Governor Jared Polis issued strong statements on the release of the bodycam footage that showcased the violent arrest and death of 29-year-old, Tyre Nichols.The footage initially shows Nichols being arrested by five former Memphis police officers, who were a part of the SCORPION Unit. The video sent nationwide outrage and prompted mostly non-violent protests around the U.S.Memphis PD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods is a special task force deemed for patrolling high-crime areas throughout the city. Since news broke surrounding the death of Nichols' the SCORPION Unit...
2news.com
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols' funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols' family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought back...
JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS
Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
Tyre Nichols death: Pittsburgh police prepared for potential protests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The police body camera video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released Friday night.His death led to second-degree murder charges against five Memphis police officers who were fired over the incident.Investigators and prosecutors are giving the public advanced warning that what they are about to see will be shocking in its brutality — a restrained Nichols repeatedly being hit with a Taser and beaten only to die in a hospital three days later. When the video is released, street protests could follow. "When people actually see with their own eyes the kinds of...
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
2news.com
Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save...
California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police. Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers. “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
floridapolitics.com
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
Memphis EMTs 'relieved of duty' following Tyre Nichols' death
The employees of the Memphis Fire Department were "involved in the initial patient care" of Nichols after he was beaten by police. WMC's Bria Bolden reports.Jan. 24, 2023.
Family of Memphis man who died after traffic stop ask police to release video footage
The family of a Memphis man who was hospitalized and died following a traffic stop with police are demanding the official release of body camera and surveillance footage from the encounter. Tyre Nichols was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Memphis police officers stopped him for reckless driving...
Comments / 0