PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The police body camera video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released Friday night.His death led to second-degree murder charges against five Memphis police officers who were fired over the incident.Investigators and prosecutors are giving the public advanced warning that what they are about to see will be shocking in its brutality — a restrained Nichols repeatedly being hit with a Taser and beaten only to die in a hospital three days later. When the video is released, street protests could follow. "When people actually see with their own eyes the kinds of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO