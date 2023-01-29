Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Madison, Ind. fabricator handcrafting creative holiday displays for city streets
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Spiders, dancing skeletons, Santa Claus and hearts: they may sound random, but they all share one thing in common: how they're made. Each design serves as a holiday or seasonal display in Madison, Indiana, and each one is hand-crafted by city fabricator Dave Kidwell. "I'm a...
Clarksville community invited this week to learn about plans for former America’s Best hotel site
Form G Companies will host an informational meeting this week on plans for a mixed-use development along Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
wdrb.com
Award-winning chef opening new restaurant in Oldham County on Feb. 15
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch is opening in La Grange on Feb. 15. Wally's will soon become the newest restaurant to open in Oldham County, and it started from a life-long dream by chef Laurent Geroli. The Montreal native was the executive chef at the Brown Hotel, along with other international experiences.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Rennaisance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Some New Albany businesses impacted by Main Street project skeptical about city's new loan program
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- For months, Main Street in downtown New Albany has been torn up for construction, and small businesses along the street continue to struggle as a new loan program is being offered, aimed at helping them pull through. But the long-term, no-interest loan meant to provide...
wdrb.com
Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Wave 3
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company near bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors. The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set. Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings...
wdrb.com
Bullet found on classroom floor leads to discovery of gun at JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a bullet found on the floor of a classroom led to the discovery a gun at a JCPS school. According to Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, it happened Wednesday morning at Marion C. Moore School at 6415 Outer Loop. The building houses both a high school and a middle school.
WHAS 11
Louisville community holds downtown rally in support of Tyre Nichols
JAN. 29, 2023; A rally held in downtown Louisville in support of the family of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died after a brutal police beating in Memphis, Tennesee.
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opens on Main Street in Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people waited for cheesecake in Butchertown on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened its location on East Main Street in a space formerly occupied by Hi-Five Donuts. It's the first brick-and-mortar store for the bakery that offers a variety of cheesecakes, cheesecake cupcakes and...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Clark Memorial Bridge reopens after brief closure during police response
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB ) -- The Clark Memorial Bridge has reopened after it was completely shut down during a police response Wednesday morning. MetroSafe says Louisville Metro Police were called to the bridge just before 9 a.m. A photo taken by a WDRB reporter shows multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and ambulance on the scene.
Wave 3
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
