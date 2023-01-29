ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Award-winning chef opening new restaurant in Oldham County on Feb. 15

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch is opening in La Grange on Feb. 15. Wally's will soon become the newest restaurant to open in Oldham County, and it started from a life-long dream by chef Laurent Geroli. The Montreal native was the executive chef at the Brown Hotel, along with other international experiences.
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Bullet found on classroom floor leads to discovery of gun at JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a bullet found on the floor of a classroom led to the discovery a gun at a JCPS school. According to Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, it happened Wednesday morning at Marion C. Moore School at 6415 Outer Loop. The building houses both a high school and a middle school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
LOUISVILLE, KY

