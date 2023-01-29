ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Fatal Haverhill house fire claims lives of resident, pet dog

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
HAVERHILL, Mass — Haverhill officials are investigating a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a resident and their pet dog Saturday night.

According to a statement from the Department of Fire Services, Haverhill fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls for a house fire on 9th Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m. The firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring out of the second floor of the multi-family home.

Fire crews located one person and a canine who had succumbed to their fatal injuries.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

The cause of the fire is under joint investigation by the Haverhill Fire Department, Police Department and State Police assigned to the Essex District Attorney and State Fire Marshal.

