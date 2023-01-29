Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball senior continues family tradition with 1,000-point feat (photos, video)

Read full article on original website
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Skaneateles girls basketball senior scores 1,000th-career point with ‘flashy’ step-back 3 (video)
Skaneateles girls basketball senior Maddy Ramsgard knocked down a step-back 3-pointer during the second quarter of a 61-24 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday night.
Well-traveled Utica Academy of Science boys basketball beats Syracuse Academy of Science (34 photos)
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team hasn’t faced a Section III opponent in over a month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS girls volleyball: Chittenango records 98 digs in win over CBA (64 photos)
After dropping two of their last three matches, the Chittenango girls volleyball team came roaring back with a 3-1 victory over host Christian Brothers Academy on Monday.
Poll results: Who are the best all-around players in Section III girls basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best overall large school and small school girls basketball players are this season. The results are in and Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate and Utica Notre Dame’s Ella Trinkaus were voted as the best overall players in the section this season.
Section III girls basketball rankings (Week 9): City team jumps into poll after upsetting top team
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls basketball polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Baldwinsville boys hockey edges West Genesee with controversial call in final 10 seconds
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville boys hockey had not beaten rival West Genesee since 2015, a span of 13 games. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Marcellus wrestlers win Onondaga High School League title
The Marcellus-Onondaga wrestling team won the Onondaga High School League title on Saturday. The Mustangs amassed a 355.5-point total, followed by Phoenix at 339 and Jordan-Elbridge at 264.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Wrestling wrap-up: Two Oswego County wrestlers claim podium spots at state tourney
SYRACUSE — Two area wrestlers made it to the podium in the first-ever NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational at SRC Arena on Friday. In the 165-pound weight class, Mexico’s Renee Kinikin claimed the crown in her weight class.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Feb. 1
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 1. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Syracuse freshman Chris Bell endured a quick hook and a long benching: ‘It’s hard, but it’s basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell was taking a seat on the Syracuse bench, while the Dome faithful were still standing and clapping. Syracuse’s game against Virginia was just 14 seconds old when Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, upset over a turnover by Bell, summoned the freshman to the bench.
New girls basketball state poll: 2 new Section III teams join rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two new Section III girls basketball teams made an appearance in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Auburn (No. 28 in Class AA) and Westhill (No. 24 in B) join the poll after being unranked.
New Hartford bowler rolls second 300 game of season (video)
New Hartford bowler Ray Cyr rolled his second perfect 300 game of the season in the Spartans’ 11-0 victory over Utica Proctor on Monday. Cyr finished with a 773 series that included games of 237, 236 and 300.
Syracuse basketball: Recruit Marcus Adams to announce Top 5 after official visit to SU
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Marcus Adams Jr., a 6-foot-8 high school recruit; and Cory DeSanti, his AAU coach, had a lot to talk about on their return flights to California after spending the previous two days on an official visit to the SU campus. After making a connecting flight in...
Syracuse has set its sights toward the class of 2024. Here’s which prospects attended its Junior Day
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quiet National Signing Day is expected for SU on Wednesday, but Syracuse football has been busy on the recruiting trail in the past month targeting players for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 classes. Over this past weekend, it hosted Junior Day, welcoming prospects from both...
Fordham grad transfer Tom Callahan officially signs with Syracuse football
Syracuse, N.Y. — Heading into National Signing Day, Syracuse football had one known expected signee. Tom Callahan, a grad transfer from Fordham, announced his commitment to the Orange on Jan. 27. He officially signed with the program Wednesday. The long snapper spent four seasons with the Rams, playing defensive...
Another milestone for Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff: 2,000 career points
The legacy of Bishop Ludden girls basketball player Amarah Streiff continued to grow on Monday when the senior became the 13th player in Section III history to exceed the 2,000-point plateau.
Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic 2023 canceled because the ice is just too thin
No pond hockey tourney this year, team. The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic has been canceled due to warm weather. The high temperatures mean the ice won’t freeze enough on Hiawatha Lake by puck drop this weekend. The tournament was already postponed one week, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4,...
How are Syracuse’s players dealing with recent losses? ‘It’s frustrating, to say the least’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Syracuse loses a close game, Jesse Edwards will rewatch the game. Or he’ll replay it in his head, envisioning the key plays, the opportunities squandered or the questionable calls. Lately, Edwards has spent a lot of nights watching games, either on a screen or...
Benny Williams is back at Syracuse basketball practice after taking personal time off
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams returned to Syracuse practice today after taking some personal time off from the Orange basketball program. Williams, a sophomore forward, did not play in the Orange men’s loss to Virginia on Monday. SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward that Williams took “a personal day” and would be back with the team on Wednesday. SU did not practice Tuesday.
Will Mark will start in goal for Syracuse men’s lacrosse Saturday: ‘He wants the opportunity to shine’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s lacrosse has settled on the man who’ll man its net this season, at least to start. “I’m pretty comfortable that Will Mark, a certain preseason All-American, has demonstrated that he’s a good goalie, and he wants the opportunity to shine here at Syracuse,” coach Gary Gait said Wednesday.
