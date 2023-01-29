ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Penn State Adds Another 4-Star Lineman to Its 2023 Recruiting Class

Penn State bolstered its promising young group of offensive linemen on National Signing Day, as 4-star prospect Chimdy Onoh committed to the Lions' 2023 recruiting class. Onoh announced his decision Wednesday at a ceremony at his school, Dundalk High in Maryland. Onoh is the 23rd player in Penn State's 2023...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

BREAKING: Duce Robinson Delays College Decision

The University of Georgia has continued to recruit the tight end position at an elite level since the arrival of tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Combined with the combination of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to use the unique skillsets in that room, Georgia has used the tight end at an unprecedented level.
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

BREAKING: Walker Lyons Makes College Decision

Georgia tight end prospect and target Walker Lyons has announced his commitment to the USC Trojans per his social media profile. Following his de-commitment from Stanford, in an interview with 247Sports, Lyons detailed which schools are in the mix, and while Stanford was still under his consideration with the new staff, programs such as Georgia, Utah, and USC inserted themselves as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eagles’ Josh Sills Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

The lead-up to any Super Bowl has some built-in distraction but the Eagles are reeling from the unwanted variety after backup offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in his native Ohio. The announcement came on Wednesday and was first reported by TMZ. The news broke...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lamorandier: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft

Now, the complete draft order has not been set, but it's close enough to start producing mock drafts. At this point, player rankings are all over the place. So much can change from now until the days leading up to the draft. Let's dive now into my first seven-round mock...
DETROIT, MI

